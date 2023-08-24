Officials from Shanghai government and Kerry Properties at a ground breaking ceremony for the company’s mixed-use project on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developer Kerry ‘confident in China’s prospects’ as it starts work on landmark Shanghai project
- Kerry Properties’ mega project is coming up on two land parcels the developer acquired for a combined US$3 billion
- The mixed-use project, with a total gross floor area of 663,000 sq m, will have homes, offices, shops and hotels
