Pedestrians walk past a sign outside a bank showing the Hang Seng Index on June 2. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walk past a sign outside a bank showing the Hang Seng Index on June 2. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks rise for third day in longest winning run since July before Meituan, NetEase report earnings

  • Stronger earnings from WuXi Biologics, China Life and AIA Group underpin confidence in earnings outlook, with Meituan and NetEase due to report today
  • Hang Seng Index remains the worst-performing gauge among major global benchmarks this year

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:47am, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past a sign outside a bank showing the Hang Seng Index on June 2. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walk past a sign outside a bank showing the Hang Seng Index on June 2. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE