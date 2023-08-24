The Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Component Index displayed on a stock ticker in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
The Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Component Index displayed on a stock ticker in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Foreign investors flee China’s stock markets at record pace in US$900 billion wipeout with near term return unlikely

  • Overseas investors have sold an aggregate US$10.7 billion of Chinese stocks in 13 consecutive trading sessions, the longest selling streak since records began in 2016
  • Foreign investor favourites bore the brunt of the selling -liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai, retail lender China Merchants Bank, solar panel manufacturer LONGi Green

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:01pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Component Index displayed on a stock ticker in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
The Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Component Index displayed on a stock ticker in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE