The Evergrande logo is seen on residential buildings in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Evergrande Property Services’ ability to remain afloat receives a boost after 43% jump in first-half profit

  • Property services arm of China Evergrande Group posts 43 per cent jump in first-half profit to US$107.4 million
  • The company’s contracted gross floor area under management drops to 812 million sq m at the end of June from 817 million sq m at the end of March

Yulu Ao
Updated: 7:00am, 25 Aug, 2023

