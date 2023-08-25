A screen showing the Hang Seng stock index is seen outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on August 18,. Photo: Reuters
A screen showing the Hang Seng stock index is seen outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on August 18,. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks drop, trimming weekly gain on mixed corporate earnings, Fed rate policy outlook

  • NetEase and Meituan weaken as investors choose to focus on the downside risks in their latest report cards
  • Fed retains its hawkish stance on rate policy while traders await Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a Jackson Hole event later today

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:38pm, 25 Aug, 2023

