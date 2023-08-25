Top Hong Kong and Taiwan singers are among judges at one episode of Sing! China programme shot in Macau in September 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
A US$3.4 billion stock drubbing ends nightmare week for Sing! China producer with hit TV talent show canned amid controversies

  • Star CM Holdings, the producer of the Sing! China talent show, lost 56 per cent of its stock market value in a six-day drubbing in Hong Kong
  • Controversies are unwanted headlines for the TV producer seeking to sustain a rebound from two years of losses during the pandemic

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:07pm, 25 Aug, 2023

