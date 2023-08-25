China unveiled a fresh set of relaxed mortgage policies to halt a slump in its property market and revive economic growth. Photo: AP Photo
China unveils raft of home-buying rules in bid to prop up slumping property market and economy
- Households with at least one member who does not have a home registered under their name can be counted as ‘first-time buyers’ and qualify for lower loan rates
- More people to be counted as first-time homebuyers, which will allow them to enjoy lower mortgage rates
