China unveiled a fresh set of relaxed mortgage policies to halt a slump in its property market and revive economic growth. Photo: AP Photo
China unveils raft of home-buying rules in bid to prop up slumping property market and economy

  • Households with at least one member who does not have a home registered under their name can be counted as ‘first-time buyers’ and qualify for lower loan rates
  More people to be counted as first-time homebuyers, which will allow them to enjoy lower mortgage rates

Yulu AoYuke Xie
Yulu Ao in Hong Kongand Yuke Xie in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 25 Aug, 2023

