Shanghai has maintained strict home purchase restrictions since 2010 to prevent the market from overheating. Photo: Reuters
China property: Shanghai to devise its own easing measures to keep prices in check following policy moves by the central government
- Shanghai officials fear rampant fund flows into the housing market if the central government’s relaxed property-buying measures are fully implemented, sources say
- The Shanghai government is likely to implement only a handful of measures, such as lower purchase and capital-gain taxes on home transactions
