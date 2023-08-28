Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China jumped by the most in five weeks, after Beijing halved the stamp duty on onshore equity transactions and eased margin requirements to revive confidence. China Evergrande crashed after ending a 17-month trading halt.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 per cent to 18,260.91 at the local noon trading break. The benchmark earlier surged by as much as 3.4 per cent, the most since Juy 25. The Tech Index gained 2.7 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent.

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing climbed 4.4 per cent to HK$300.20, while developer Country Garden surged 8.6 per cent to HK$0.88. China Merchants Bank added 2.1 per cent to HK$31.40 after reporting a 9.2 per cent increase in first-half profit. Alibaba Group Holding rose 2.5 per cent to HK$89.70, and Meituan added 2.7 per cent to HK$135.70.

Elsewhere, BYD advanced 2.2 per cent to HK$228.40, Xiaomi rose 1.2 per cent to HK$12.24 and Ping An Insurance Group gained 2.8 per cent to HK$45.70. The trio are due to post their earnings results this week.