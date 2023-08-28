HKEX, Alibaba, BYD lead Hong Kong stock rally as China’s stamp duty, margin cuts revive confidence
- Stocks rally on the back of China’s measures on Sunday to lift market confidence, following an exodus of foreign funds from onshore markets
- Rally eludes China Evergrande, which crashed 87 per cent, as the stock resumes trading after a 17-month suspension over its debilitating debt crisis
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 per cent to 18,260.91 at the local noon trading break. The benchmark earlier surged by as much as 3.4 per cent, the most since Juy 25. The Tech Index gained 2.7 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent.
Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing climbed 4.4 per cent to HK$300.20, while developer Country Garden surged 8.6 per cent to HK$0.88. China Merchants Bank added 2.1 per cent to HK$31.40 after reporting a 9.2 per cent increase in first-half profit. Alibaba Group Holding rose 2.5 per cent to HK$89.70, and Meituan added 2.7 per cent to HK$135.70.
Elsewhere, BYD advanced 2.2 per cent to HK$228.40, Xiaomi rose 1.2 per cent to HK$12.24 and Ping An Insurance Group gained 2.8 per cent to HK$45.70. The trio are due to post their earnings results this week.
“These are some of the most forceful measures I’ve ever seen in this round of the efforts to rescue the market,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. “The market has already found the bottom here at least for the short term. Lots of investors will turn bullish and increase their positions now.”
Before today’s rebound, the Hang Seng Index had retreated 9.2 per cent this year, the worst performer among the world’s major benchmark stock indices. The Shanghai Composite Index had declined almost 1 per cent.
Guangzhou Dopple Electronic Technologies, which makes non-destructive testing equipment, jumped 95 per cent to 139.94 yuan on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.
Other major Asian markets all rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6 per cent.