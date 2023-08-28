South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
People walk on the street in front of a large screen showing latest stock exchange data, in Shanghai on August 14. Photo: EPA-EFE
BusinessChina Business

HKEX, Alibaba, BYD lead Hong Kong stock rally as China’s stamp duty, margin cuts revive confidence

  • Stocks rally on the back of China’s measures on Sunday to lift market confidence, following an exodus of foreign funds from onshore markets
  • Rally eludes China Evergrande, which crashed 87 per cent, as the stock resumes trading after a 17-month suspension over its debilitating debt crisis
Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Why you can trust SCMP
Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China jumped by the most in five weeks, after Beijing halved the stamp duty on onshore equity transactions and eased margin requirements to revive confidence. China Evergrande crashed after ending a 17-month trading halt.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 per cent to 18,260.91 at the local noon trading break. The benchmark earlier surged by as much as 3.4 per cent, the most since Juy 25. The Tech Index gained 2.7 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent.

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing climbed 4.4 per cent to HK$300.20, while developer Country Garden surged 8.6 per cent to HK$0.88. China Merchants Bank added 2.1 per cent to HK$31.40 after reporting a 9.2 per cent increase in first-half profit. Alibaba Group Holding rose 2.5 per cent to HK$89.70, and Meituan added 2.7 per cent to HK$135.70.

Elsewhere, BYD advanced 2.2 per cent to HK$228.40, Xiaomi rose 1.2 per cent to HK$12.24 and Ping An Insurance Group gained 2.8 per cent to HK$45.70. The trio are due to post their earnings results this week.

China lowered the stamp duty on stock transactions to 0.05 per cent from today, the finance ministry announced on Sunday, making the first cut since 2008. The China Securities Regulatory Commission separately lowered margin requirements for buying securities to 80 per cent from 100 per cent, with effect from after the close of trading on September 8.

Foreign selling hammers Chinese stocks in near US$1 trillion wipeout

“These are some of the most forceful measures I’ve ever seen in this round of the efforts to rescue the market,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. “The market has already found the bottom here at least for the short term. Lots of investors will turn bullish and increase their positions now.”

Advertisement
Pressure has been building up on Beijing to roll out more forceful stimulus measures after reports this month showed the economy struggling with a slump in the housing market and shrinking exports. Foreign investors sold onshore stocks at a record pace earlier this month.

10:57

Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked?

Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked?

Before today’s rebound, the Hang Seng Index had retreated 9.2 per cent this year, the worst performer among the world’s major benchmark stock indices. The Shanghai Composite Index had declined almost 1 per cent.

China Evergrande tumbled by as much as 87 per cent to HK$0.22, erasing about US$2.4 billion of market value, after the stock resumed trading for the first time since late March 2022. The shares recently traded 79 per cent lower at HK$0.35. Creditors are due to vote on its rescue plan later today.

Guangzhou Dopple Electronic Technologies, which makes non-destructive testing equipment, jumped 95 per cent to 139.94 yuan on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.

Advertisement

Other major Asian markets all rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6 per cent.

Advertisement
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement