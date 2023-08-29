China EVs: BYD interim profit soars 145% on record deliveries as bruising competition shaves profit margin
- The Warren Buffett-backed carmaker’s second-quarter profit jumped 145 per cent to US$933 million, in line with market expectations
- Deliveries rose 98.2 per cent year on year to a record 703,561 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the second quarter
The Shenzhen-based company’s net profit for the three months ended June rose to 6.8 billion yuan (US$933 million), in line with market expectations, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday evening. It was BYD’s second-highest quarterly profit after the 7.3 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue rose 67 per cent year on year to about 140 billion yuan.
The carmaker, which counts Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway among its shareholders, posted a net profit of 10.95 billion yuan in the first half, up 205 per cent year on year.
The second-quarter data was derived by comparing its interim earnings and its first-quarter results reported in April.
“Rising sales volume drove BYD’s earnings in the first half and consolidated its position as China’s top EV builder,” Huang Chengbao, an analyst at Guolian Securities, said in a research note. “Escalating competition and potential rise in material costs carry risks for BYD’s further growth.”
BYD delivered a record 703,561 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the second quarter, up 98 per cent year on year.
In the first six months, the company, controlled by Chinese billionaire Wang Chuanfu, sold a total 1.26 million units, up 96 per cent from the same period in 2022.
“The company actively increased its market share and continued to optimise its business structure,” Wang said in a statement. “Under a severe market environment, business still showed strong resilience and has entered a new cycle of high-quality rapid growth.”
Since February, BYD has launched new editions of eight of its bestselling models at prices 4 per cent to 25 per cent lower than the previous versions, Reuters calculations showed.
Its gross profit margin in the second quarter stood at 18.7 per cent, 4.1 percentage points lower than the last three months of 2022.
BYD has historically been better known for cheaper electric cars priced below 200,000 yuan, about 30 per cent below premium models from Tesla and Chinese competitors such as Nio and Xpeng.
It is looking to move up the value chain with the launch of three premium and luxury brands to appeal to wealthy consumers.
Earlier this month, BYD unveiled another premium brand, Fang Cheng Bao, which will pit itself against the likes of Toyota’s Prado and Porsche.
Meanwhile, BYD said on Monday its electronics unit has struck a deal with US-based manufacturer Jabil to buy its mobile electronics manufacturing business in China for 15.8 billion yuan, according to a Reuters report.
The deal will expand BYD Electronic’s customer base, product portfolio and its smartphone components business as it looks to capture Jabil’s potential growth in the sector.