Hong Kong stocks climb for second day as BYD, Ping An Insurance gain on earnings outlook
- Stocks add to Monday’s 1 per cent rally as BYD’s stronger results brighten earnings outlook; Ping An and Haidilao among companies to report today
- Some 56 of Hang Seng Index’s 80 members have published their latest report cards, averaging 1.9 per cent growth in earnings
The Hang Seng Index advanced 2.1 per cent to 18,496.26 at the local noon trading break, following a 1 per cent rally on Monday. The benchmark was headed for the highest close in two weeks. The Tech Index gained 2.6 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.4 per cent.
Elsewhere, carmaker Xpeng added 4.3 per cent to HK$75.30, while peer Nio appreciated 2.9 per cent to HK$89. Alibaba Group Holding jumped 2.4 per cent to HK$91.05, and Tencent Holdings rose 1.7 per cent to HK$330.60.
“A pickup in stocks can still be expected after measures to rebuild confidence and support the market,” said Yu Tianxu, an analyst at Wanlian Securities. “We recommend big companies, particularly those state-backed ones” with improving fundamentals and high dividends.
“This sounds more like the kind of pragmatic and decisive breakthrough that is required,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. “Markets are correct to respond favourably to these developments.”
First-half profit for Ping An probably increased 3.7 per cent from a year earlier to 62.5 billion yuan (US$8.6 billion), according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, while Haidilao may have returned to a profit of 816. 5 million yuan in the same period.
Some 56 of the Hang Seng Index’s 80 members have released their quarterly or interim results so far, registering an average 1.9 per cent growth in earnings, according to Bloomberg data. The members posted an average 5.5 per cent increase in 2022.
Other major Asian markets rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.2 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 per cent.