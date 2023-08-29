Nio said its net loss in the second quarter widened by 27.8 per cent on the year to 6.1 billion yuan (US$836 million). Revenue slipped 14.8 per cent to 8.77 billion yuan.

But Nio has bounced back since June, when the price competition among premium EV makers came to an end, unleashing a wave of demand from customers who had sat out the bargains bonanza in the hopes that steeper discounts were on the way.

01:59 Sri Lanka is electrifying its fleet of tuk-tuks nationwide with the help of the UN Sri Lanka is electrifying its fleet of tuk-tuks nationwide with the help of the UN

In July alone, the carmaker handed over the keys to 20,462 vehicles, roughly double the number a year ago.

Advertisement

Nio’s chairman and chief executive, William Li, said the strong July sales showed the company had gained a top position in the 300,000 yuan-plus price segment of China’s EV industry.

The carmaker predicted its revenue in the third quarter would reach 18.9 billion yuan to 19.5 billion yuan, up by as much as a half from the same period of 2022 and more than double the amount in the second quarter.

Nio is the last of the three Chinese electric-car makers seen as the biggest threat to Tesla to make a bullish forecast for the coming months.

On August 8, Beijing -based Li Auto said its deliveries between July and September should reach 100,000 to 103,000 units, up by 15.6 to 19 per cent from the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Ten days later, Guangzhou-headquartered Xpeng predicted it would deliver 39,000 to 41,000 electric cars to mainland customers in the same span, up by 68 to 76.7 per cent from the previous quarter.

The Chinese EV trio design and manufacture electric cars that feature high-performance battery systems, preliminary autonomous driving technology and sophisticated digital cockpits.

Advertisement

“They are set to benefit from a market recovery since millions of Chinese young motorists are now fans of battery-powered cars,” said Zhao Zhen, a sales director with Shanghai-based dealer Wan Zhuo Auto. “Competition among Chinese premium EV makers and Tesla will be interesting to watch now that demand for cars built by the three domestic start-ups is rising fast.”

On August 14, Tesla slashed the prices of its Shanghai-made Model Y vehicles by 4 per cent, its first reduction in seven months, as the US carmaker sought to keep its Chinese rivals at bay.

The prices of the Long Range and Performance editions of the Model Y are now at their lowest in China since Tesla began assembling the SUV at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai at the start of 2021.

Advertisement

EV sales in China may rise 55 per cent this year to 8.8 million units, UBS ­analyst Paul Gong forecast in April.