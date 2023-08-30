Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings is renovating its properties and adding spaces for arts and cultural experiences as part of its commitment to help diversify the city’s economy.

Of its two casino hotels, MGM Macau will rebuild 60,000 sq ft on the first floor into venues that will be used for performances, fashion events and exhibitions. MGM Cotai, the casino operator’s second property, will clear out 100,000 sq ft to house art galleries and installations by collaborating artists, as well as thematic dining and different kinds of non-gaming programmes. These renovations are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

MGM China is also seeking approval from the Macau government to add another half a block to MGM Cotai for thematic projects, the firm said without providing further details.

“We’ve added many elements into our hotels since the border reopened,” Pansy Ho Chiu-king, MGM China’s chairperson and executive director, said at a media round table on Tuesday. “From the beginning of our construction, we wanted to create something different, not the usual casino hotel. But a tourist destination, a vehicle for culture and art.”

The MGM Cotai in Macau. Photo: Yik Yeung-man