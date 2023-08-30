HKEX, Longfor lead stock gainers in Hong Kong amid market-boosting measures while Xiaomi lifts earnings optimism
- HKEX leads gainers as Hong Kong sets up a task force to study measures for enhancing its capital market and financial hub status
- China’s state-backed lenders may lower mortgage rates to help spur home purchases, according to a local newspaper report
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 per cent to 18,555.03 as of 11.35am local time, heading for the highest close since August 15. The Tech Index reversed path to lose 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.
Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing jumped 1.3 per cent to HK$311.40, pacing winners. Longfor Group climbed 4.3 per cent to HK$17.92 and China Resources Land added 2.7 per cent to HK$34.15. Smartphone maker Xiaomi advanced 1.8 per cent to HK$12.58 after second-quarter profit beat estimates.
Limiting gains, EV start-up Nio tumbled 8 per cent to HK$81.50 after losses widened in the second quarter and margins narrowed.
“We have seen quite positive signals on the policy and trading fronts,” said Dong Yi, an analyst at Shenwan Hongyuan in Shanghai. “That will help improve sentiment among overseas investors and stabilise earnings at Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong.”
The week’s rebound has helped limit the Hang Seng Index’s decline to 7.5 per cent in August. The benchmark has slipped 6 per cent so far this year, erasing US$387 billion in market value and ranking it the worst performer among major global stock indices.
Some 63 of the Hang Seng Index’s 80 members have released their latest results so far, logging an average 3.6 per cent growth in earnings, according to Bloomberg data. The index members posted an average 5.5 per cent increase in 2022.
Shanghai Ruking Technologies, which makes variable frequency parts for air-conditioning systems, climbed 28 per cent to 127.41 yuan on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.
Other major Asian markets traded higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.9 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.4 per cent.