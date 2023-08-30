Hong Kong stocks extended gains from a two-week high after the city formed a task force to enhance the city’s status as a global financial hub amid speculation about fresh capital market measures. Chinese developers advanced on expectations banks will cut mortgage rates to spur home sales.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 per cent to 18,555.03 as of 11.35am local time, heading for the highest close since August 15. The Tech Index reversed path to lose 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing jumped 1.3 per cent to HK$311.40, pacing winners. Longfor Group climbed 4.3 per cent to HK$17.92 and China Resources Land added 2.7 per cent to HK$34.15. Smartphone maker Xiaomi advanced 1.8 per cent to HK$12.58 after second-quarter profit beat estimates.

Limiting gains, EV start-up Nio tumbled 8 per cent to HK$81.50 after losses widened in the second quarter and margins narrowed.

“We have seen quite positive signals on the policy and trading fronts,” said Dong Yi, an analyst at Shenwan Hongyuan in Shanghai. “That will help improve sentiment among overseas investors and stabilise earnings at Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong.”