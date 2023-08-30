The Shanghai-based carmaker announced the close of the crossover funding round, its first time raising fresh capital since July 2022, on Tuesday evening. It did not provide the names of the investors.

Hozon, also known as Neta Auto, is seeking to raise US$1 billion via a Hong Kong IPO to fund its expansion in the domestic and overseas markets, according to two people with knowledge of the company’s plans. Hozon declined to comment.

Crossover financing typically gives a start-up more time and capital to develop its business before an IPO. Investors normally close cross-financing deals at a discounted price while gaining a foothold in the prospective IPO.

Hozon New Energy Automobile shipped 4,000 electric cars to overseas markets earlier this year. Photo: Weibo

“Fundraising is of great importance to Chinese EV start-ups because most of them are unprofitable,” said David Zhang, a visiting professor at Huanghe Science and Technology College. “With sufficient funding, promising companies will eventually survive a cutthroat market and win market share.”