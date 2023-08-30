The cash position will be insufficient to service the company’s 1.19 trillion yuan of liabilities, although the sum is 3.3 per cent lower than a year ago. Short term debt obligations, or those maturing in less than a year, rose 31 per cent to 69.52 billion yuan, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The Chinese builder reported a net loss attributable to owners of the company of 48.9 billion yuan (US$6.72 billion), compared with a gain of 612 million yuan a year earlier, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday.

Country Garden, one of China’s largest property developers, reported a record net loss for the first half in 2023, its first slip into the red since publicly listing in 2007 as the company teeters towards default, underscoring the financial strains in the country’s property sector.

The wobbles in China’s property industry, once a pillar in the nation’s US$18 trillion economy, are already inflicting losses elsewhere. Growth has tapered and could soon be a drag on the economy, while developers fell behind on their debt repayments.

The company’s president Mo Bin said in the filing that it will continue to negotiate with banks and other bondholders to delay repayments.

“The directors of the company have assessed that the group was in compliance with these financial covenants as at 30 June 2023,” Mo said in the company statement.

“However, if the financial performance of the group continues to deteriorate in future, the group might not be able to fulfil the financial covenants of these borrowings, which may result in default in these borrowings and cross-default in certain other borrowings.”

Country Garden has taken steps to cut its debt burden, including a HK$270 million equity issuance to offset a loan.

Earlier, Country Garden announced an equity financing project to raise about HK$270 million by issuing about 350.6 million shares at HK$0.77 each.

The company will not receive any cash from the proceeds, according to a filing on Wednesday morning. The shares issued will be used to set off payments it owes to the subscriber, which is wholly owned by Kingboard Holdings.

Country Garden has been struggling for nearly a month to avoid a potential default on onshore and offshore bonds.

Once China’s largest developer in terms of sales, it missed two US bond coupon repayments earlier this month worth US$22.5 million, and later suspended trading in 11 onshore bonds, spurring concerns of a new crisis for China’s property sector. It still faces the repayments within a 30-day grace period that ends next week.

One of its large onshore bonds also matures this Saturday, and is effectively due next Monday. It is expected to be a litmus test for the developer in terms of whether it can come back from the brink of default.

The company is also seeking approval in a meeting with bondholders for a proposal to extend the grace period for the onshore bond to 40 days.

The Foshan-based company once proposed an extension plan to postpone the onshore bond repayments for three years and had held a meeting with its bondholders between August 23 and August 25 to vote on it. But it delayed the deadline for the vote at the last moment until August 31.

Country Graden recorded the biggest drop in contracted sales among China’s major developers in July, according to data compiled by property consultancy CRIC. Cash injections from other sources are being made. Last week, the company said it had sold a 26.67 per cent stake in a mixed development in Guangzhou for 1.3 billion yuan.

Country Garden and its subsidiaries face more than US$2.5 billion in coupon payments and maturities in onshore and offshore debt before the end of this year, according to an analysis by JPMorgan. It had US$194 billion worth of liabilities in total at the end of 2022, about half of which were presale deposits from homebuyers, according to Barclays.

Shares of Country Garden fell 3.3 per cent to 88 HK cents on Wednesday, adding to a 67 per cent loss year to date.

Separately on Tuesday, Country Garden Services, the developer’s real estate management affiliate, reported that its net profit for the first half of 2023 fell 11 per cent yearly to 2.35 billion yuan.