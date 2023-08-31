Hong Kong stocks wavered, set for a monthly loss after a government report showed a slump in manufacturing activity persisted in August.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent to 18,438.09 at 11.19am local time, trading near a two-week high. The benchmark earlier rose by as much as 1 per cent on bets China will push for stronger stimulus measures to revive economic growth. The Tech Index gained 0.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.6 per cent.

Tencent Holdings advanced 0.2 per cent to HK$326.40, while Alibaba Group Holding gained 0.4 per cent to HK$90.70 and China Mengniu Dairy rallied 5.8 per cent to HK$26.40 on the back of fatter operating margins in the first half. Baidu jumped 3.5 per cent to HK$141.30 after opening its ChatGPT-like ErnieBot for public use.

Limiting gains, Bank of China slipped 0.4 per cent to HK$2.69 after first-half earnings at the nation’s third-largest lender missed consensus estimates. Chinese developers Longfor Group slumped 5.7 per cent to HK$16.32 and China Resources Land lost 3 per cent to HK$32.90.

China’s official PMI manufacturing index rose to 49.7 in August from 49.3 in July, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, coming above market expectations of 49.4. Still, it marked a fifth straight month of contraction as the reading stayed below the 50-point threshold.