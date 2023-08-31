Hong Kong stocks waver, set for monthly loss amid persistent slump in Chinese manufacturing
- China’s PMI manufacturing index remained below the 50-point threshold for a fifth month in August, the statistics bureau reports
- Stocks are headed for a loss in August, the first monthly setback since May, following an exodus of foreign funds
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent to 18,438.09 at 11.19am local time, trading near a two-week high. The benchmark earlier rose by as much as 1 per cent on bets China will push for stronger stimulus measures to revive economic growth. The Tech Index gained 0.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.6 per cent.
Tencent Holdings advanced 0.2 per cent to HK$326.40, while Alibaba Group Holding gained 0.4 per cent to HK$90.70 and China Mengniu Dairy rallied 5.8 per cent to HK$26.40 on the back of fatter operating margins in the first half. Baidu jumped 3.5 per cent to HK$141.30 after opening its ChatGPT-like ErnieBot for public use.
China’s official PMI manufacturing index rose to 49.7 in August from 49.3 in July, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, coming above market expectations of 49.4. Still, it marked a fifth straight month of contraction as the reading stayed below the 50-point threshold.
“While the data is better than expected, it also highlights the issue of insufficient demand,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle in Hong Kong. “Going forward, whether there will be incremental policy support and implementation will be closely monitored.”
The Hang Seng Index has lost 8.1 per cent in August, set for its first monthly decline since May. The benchmark has slipped 6.7 per cent this year, the worst performer among major world indices, wiping out US$387 billion in market capitalisation.
Some 70 of the Hang Seng Index’s 80 members have released their latest results so far, registering an average 1.1 per cent decline in earnings, according to Bloomberg data. The index members posted an average 5.5 per cent increase in 2022.
Other major Asian markets were mixed in Thursday trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.4 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.