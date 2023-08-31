South China Morning Post
Screens showing the Hang Seng Index and stock prices outside the Exchange Square in Central,, Hong Kong on August 18. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks waver, set for monthly loss amid persistent slump in Chinese manufacturing

  • China’s PMI manufacturing index remained below the 50-point threshold for a fifth month in August, the statistics bureau reports
  • Stocks are headed for a loss in August, the first monthly setback since May, following an exodus of foreign funds
Hong Kong stocks wavered, set for a monthly loss after a government report showed a slump in manufacturing activity persisted in August.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent to 18,438.09 at 11.19am local time, trading near a two-week high. The benchmark earlier rose by as much as 1 per cent on bets China will push for stronger stimulus measures to revive economic growth. The Tech Index gained 0.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.6 per cent.

Tencent Holdings advanced 0.2 per cent to HK$326.40, while Alibaba Group Holding gained 0.4 per cent to HK$90.70 and China Mengniu Dairy rallied 5.8 per cent to HK$26.40 on the back of fatter operating margins in the first half. Baidu jumped 3.5 per cent to HK$141.30 after opening its ChatGPT-like ErnieBot for public use.

Limiting gains, Bank of China slipped 0.4 per cent to HK$2.69 after first-half earnings at the nation’s third-largest lender missed consensus estimates. Chinese developers Longfor Group slumped 5.7 per cent to HK$16.32 and China Resources Land lost 3 per cent to HK$32.90.

China’s official PMI manufacturing index rose to 49.7 in August from 49.3 in July, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, coming above market expectations of 49.4. Still, it marked a fifth straight month of contraction as the reading stayed below the 50-point threshold.

“While the data is better than expected, it also highlights the issue of insufficient demand,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle in Hong Kong. “Going forward, whether there will be incremental policy support and implementation will be closely monitored.”

Bets on bigger policy reactions from Beijing grew after recent piecemeal economic measures failed to impress investors. Authorities took measures to boost markets and restore confidence, with Hong Kong setting up a task force to improve its capital market and China cutting stamp duty and margin requirements to spur stock trading.

The Hang Seng Index has lost 8.1 per cent in August, set for its first monthly decline since May. The benchmark has slipped 6.7 per cent this year, the worst performer among major world indices, wiping out US$387 billion in market capitalisation.

Some 70 of the Hang Seng Index’s 80 members have released their latest results so far, registering an average 1.1 per cent decline in earnings, according to Bloomberg data. The index members posted an average 5.5 per cent increase in 2022.

Other major Asian markets were mixed in Thursday trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.4 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

