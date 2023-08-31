China’s three largest airline companies reported significantly narrower losses for the first half of 2023 as Beijing’s lifting of Covid-19 restrictions late last year unleashed pent-up demand for domestic travel.

China Southern Airlines said its net loss fell 75 per cent to 2.88 billion yuan (US$395 million) in the six months to June 30, compared with the same period a year earlier. First-half losses at flag carrier Air China shrank to 3.45 billion yuan from 19.4 billion yuan. At Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines, they fell by around two-thirds to 6.3 billion yuan.

The state-owned airlines, among the largest globally, have borne some of the biggest financial losses from the pandemic. Their combined, cumulative losses have come to around 200 billion yuan since 2020.

Domestic travel rebounded earlier this year, particularly during the peak summer season, as people finally got the chance to take railway and aeroplane trips after being stuck at home for more than three years. The country’s air passenger traffic hit a record high in July with the total trips made reaching 62.4 million, according to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

A slumping property market and high youth unemployment are seen keeping consumers wary of spending, however, and international air passenger traffic is still slower to recover with such traffic in July 51 per cent lower than in the same month of 2019, according to CAAC data.