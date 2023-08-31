Construction resumes on Shanghai residential complex amid mortgage boycott fears
- The project’s outlook remains cloudy because the developer, Shanghai Dongying Real Estate, remains mired in a cash crunch
- Funding crisis at the little-known Dongying offers a vivid snapshot of China’s troubled property sector, Shanghai-based angel and property investor says
The developer of an unfinished residential complex in downtown Shanghai facing a potential mortgage boycott has resumed construction amid pressure from local authorities.
On Thursday afternoon, a handful of construction workers were seen on site, and one of them told the Post that the construction restarted on August 25, but they could not tell exactly when the construction and development work would be completed.
Dongying could not be reached for comment. It said in a statement on August 21 that the company was making an all-out effort to complete construction and deliver the flats to buyers, but did not give a time frame.
Two homebuyers who spoke on condition of anonymity said a decision on whether to halt mortgage payments had not yet been made, and added that they were not convinced about the developer’s ability to complete construction any time soon.
“The unfinished project will have a big psychological impact on thousands of homebuyers in Shanghai,” said You Liangzhou, who owns Baonuo, a property agency. “Shanghai officials must have stepped in to iron out the thorny issue as a way of stabilising the local home market.”
In early August, dozens of buyers warned the developer and the local government that they would stop repaying mortgage loans from September if construction did not resume by the end of August. This is the first time that a mortgage boycott threat has been made in mainland China’s financial and commercial hub, where residential units have long been viewed as safe investments amid a property boom.
The threat to stop the repayment of mortgage loans by flat owners at The One-Rivera Shanghai has invoked memories of a nationwide boycott about a year ago, which spread to more than a 100 cities as builders fell behind schedule due to tight funding and strict Covid-19 curbs.
In August 2022, buyers of more than 320 unfinished residential projects collectively refused to make mortgage repayments, according to real-time updates on “WeNeedHome” on GitHub, Microsoft’s collaborative code-sharing platform.
Construction on The One-Rivera Shanghai stalled due to a liquidity crunch at Dongying that started in early 2022. This forced the company to miss delivery deadlines stipulated in the home purchase contracts.
The project comprises about 300 flats in two buildings. Homes in the first building were expected to be delivered to buyers by March 12, 2022, while the delivery date for the second lot was set for December 10, 2022.
Located within Shanghai’s Inner Ring Elevated Road, the development offered flats at about 110,000 yuan (US$15,094) per square metre, with prices ranging from 15 million yuan to more than 30 million yuan.
China’s ailing property sector, along with related industries such as home appliances and construction materials, accounts for about a quarter of the country’s economy.