“Local weather is expected to deteriorate significantly, with heavy squally showers and violent winds, during the day [on Friday],” the Observatory said.

This is the second time the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has halted trading this year to comply with its guidelines on inclement weather. The local market was forced to close on July 17 when Typhoon Talim lashed the city.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 8.5 per cent in August, its worst monthly performance since a 9.4 per cent sell-off in February. Heightened concerns about China’s economic slump, and disappointment over Beijing’s slow-drip approach to stimulus have induced fund outflows.

In the past three years, tropical storms Higos, Nangka and Nalgae have also hit the city’s financial markets, prompting top executives at HKEX to look for ways to stem losses caused by market interruptions.

HKEX handled HK$115.5 billion (US$14.5 billion) of turnover in securities trading in the first six months this year, a 16 per cent drop from the same period last year, according to its August 28 report. The market for exchange-traded funds averaged HK$11.7 billion per day in the same period, it added.

Separately, Hong Kong’s schools and kindergartens will also be shut on Friday, which marks the first day of a new semester. The neighbouring city of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province will also close schools, pushing back the start of a new semester to September 4.