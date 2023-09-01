South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
A glass door is taped in Central as Hong Kong Observatory issued signal 3 typhoon on 31 August, 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen.
Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong halts stock trading on city’s T8 storm warning

  • The Hong Kong Observatory upgraded its storm warning signal to T8 on Friday morning, after issuing the No 3 signal on Thursday
  • Weather-related market interruption is the second this year after Typhoon Talim lashed the city on July 17
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Hong Kong’s stock market will close on Friday after the government hoisted the No 8 storm warning signal as Super Typhoon Saola approaches the city, bringing heavy rain and gales to the financial hub.
Trading in stocks and futures will be suspended in the morning session the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said The Hong Kong Observatory upgraded the storm signal on Friday morning,, after issuing the No. 3 warning a day earlier. Markets in mainland China will open for business as usual.

“Local weather is expected to deteriorate significantly, with heavy squally showers and violent winds, during the day [on Friday],” the Observatory said.

This is the second time the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has halted trading this year to comply with its guidelines on inclement weather. The local market was forced to close on July 17 when Typhoon Talim lashed the city.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 8.5 per cent in August, its worst monthly performance since a 9.4 per cent sell-off in February. Heightened concerns about China’s economic slump, and disappointment over Beijing’s slow-drip approach to stimulus have induced fund outflows.

In the past three years, tropical storms Higos, Nangka and Nalgae have also hit the city’s financial markets, prompting top executives at HKEX to look for ways to stem losses caused by market interruptions.

HKEX handled HK$115.5 billion (US$14.5 billion) of turnover in securities trading in the first six months this year, a 16 per cent drop from the same period last year, according to its August 28 report. The market for exchange-traded funds averaged HK$11.7 billion per day in the same period, it added.

Separately, Hong Kong’s schools and kindergartens will also be shut on Friday, which marks the first day of a new semester. The neighbouring city of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province will also close schools, pushing back the start of a new semester to September 4.

