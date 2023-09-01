China stocks advance in best week since June as property measures, factory report boost sentiment while typhoon hits Hong Kong market
- The CSI 300 Index is headed for the best week since June as Beijing delivers another round of easing measures to stem a property market slump
- The Caixin PMI manufacturing index climbs above 50 in August, signalling an expansion in activity
The CSI 300 Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 3,794.94 at 9.56am local time, culminating in a 2.3 per cent gain this week. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 per cent and Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent.
China Vanke gained 3 per cent to 14.05 yuan, leading gains among property developers. Seazen Holdings rallied 2.9 per cent to 14.91 yuan and Poly Developments added 1.9 per cent to 14.25 yuan. China Merchants Bank led banks higher, jumping 2.7 per cent to 32.41 yuan. Bank of Ningbo added 4.1 per cent to 27.23 yuan and Ping An Bank climbed 1.8 per cent to 11.33 yuan.
China’s mortgage-rate cut to put profit squeeze on state banks
China set the minimum down payment ratio at 20 per cent for first-time homebuyers and 30 per cent for second-home purchasers, authorities said on late Thursday, while mortgage-rate cuts will be negotiated between banks and borrowers. Both measures will take effect from September 25.
Elsewhere, the Caixin PMI manufacturing index rose to 51 in August from 49.2 in July, signalling an expansion. That contrasted with the official index this week that showed a fifth month of contraction in August.
Two stocks started trading for the first time. Auto parts maker Shandong Golden Empire Precision Machinery Technology jumped 92 per cent to42 yuan in Shanghai, while Guangzhou Video Star Intelligence gained 31 per cent to 13.53 yuan in Beijing.
Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated less than 0.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4 per cent.