China’s stocks rose, driving the market to its biggest weekly gain since June after Beijing prodded banks to cut down payment and mortgage rates to revive consumption, while a private report showed manufacturing expanded. Trading in Hong Kong was halted because of a typhoon

The CSI 300 Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 3,794.94 at 9.56am local time, culminating in a 2.3 per cent gain this week. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 per cent and Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent.

Hong Kong’s financial markets are shut for the day, given the Observatory’s warning that the No. 8 warning signal was likely to remain in force, and could possibly be upgraded, throughout Friday.

China Vanke gained 3 per cent to 14.05 yuan, leading gains among property developers. Seazen Holdings rallied 2.9 per cent to 14.91 yuan and Poly Developments added 1.9 per cent to 14.25 yuan. China Merchants Bank led banks higher, jumping 2.7 per cent to 32.41 yuan. Bank of Ningbo added 4.1 per cent to 27.23 yuan and Ping An Bank climbed 1.8 per cent to 11.33 yuan.

China set the minimum down payment ratio at 20 per cent for first-time homebuyers and 30 per cent for second-home purchasers, authorities said on late Thursday, while mortgage-rate cuts will be negotiated between banks and borrowers. Both measures will take effect from September 25.