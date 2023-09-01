Tesla started taking orders on Friday for an upgraded Model 3 in China amid escalating competition in the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market.

The US carmaker announced on the microblogging site Weibo that the new basic edition of the Model 3 will have a longer driving range and will be 12 per cent more expensive. The model is priced at 259,900 yuan (US$35,783), compared with 231,900 yuan for the previous entry-level edition.

The revamped version can go as far as 606km on a single charge, 9 per cent longer than the old version’s 556km. The refreshed model has an upgraded suspension system and comes with a screen for rear passengers.

The long-range edition of the new Model 3, which can go 713km on a single charge, is selling for 295,900 yuan, compared with the earlier higher version that sold for 331,900 yuan and had a driving range of 675km.

