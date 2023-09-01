China EVs: Tesla launches revamped Model 3 with longer driving range, bigger sticker price as competition bites
- The new basic edition of the Model 3 is priced at 259,900 yuan (US$35,783) and can go as far as 606km on a single charge
- Sales of Tesla cars in China fell 58 per cent month on month in July to 31,423 units, according to the China Passenger Car Association
The US carmaker announced on the microblogging site Weibo that the new basic edition of the Model 3 will have a longer driving range and will be 12 per cent more expensive. The model is priced at 259,900 yuan (US$35,783), compared with 231,900 yuan for the previous entry-level edition.
The revamped version can go as far as 606km on a single charge, 9 per cent longer than the old version’s 556km. The refreshed model has an upgraded suspension system and comes with a screen for rear passengers.
The long-range edition of the new Model 3, which can go 713km on a single charge, is selling for 295,900 yuan, compared with the earlier higher version that sold for 331,900 yuan and had a driving range of 675km.
A Shanghai-based Tesla sales manager said deliveries of the the revamped Model 3 will begin in the fourth quarter.
“The launch of the upgraded Model 3 has come as a surprise to Chinese consumers,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “The market had been expecting Tesla to unveil a revamped Model 3 in late 2023.”
Tesla also said that the new Model 3 cars are available for pre-order in Europe.
In July, the US carmaker’s Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 31,423 vehicles to Chinese customers, a decline of 58 per cent from 74,212 units a month earlier, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
Exports, however, rose 69 per cent month on month to 32,862 units in July.
While China’s EV sales accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the global total last year, it is crowded with more than 200 licensed EV makers of all shapes and sizes.
The EV maker, led by US billionaire Elon Musk, adjusts prices of its locally built vehicles regularly based on production costs, Grace Tao, Tesla’s head of communications and government affairs in China, said on Weibo in January.
Tesla fired the first salvo in a price war in China last October. It then followed it up with another round of heavy discounts in January, prompting dozens of rival EV makers and conventional players to slash prices to protect their market shares.
But the steep discounts failed to drive up sales as budget-conscious consumers held back in hopes of even deeper price cuts.