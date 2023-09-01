The Walt Disney Company this week broke ground on its third themed hotel at its Shanghai resort, in what the visiting US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed as the display of “American soft power.”

Construction on the yet-unnamed hotel started on Thursday on the shores of the resort’s Wishing Star Lake in Pudong district, according to a statement by the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Once completed, the hotel will provide 400 rooms and offer an overview of the Disneyland theme park, adding to the 420-room Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the 795-room Toy Story Hotel, it said.

“The new hotel will immerse guests in spaces and activities which showcase Disney characters and stories, introduce new dining, shopping and entertainment experiences, and provide more options for guests planning multi-day visits to the resort,” the resort said.

Executives of Shendi, The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Disney Resort at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the third hotel at the theme park on August 30, 2023. Photo: Handout