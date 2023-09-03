German luxury carmaker BMW expects to sell more cars in China this year despite a local price war in the electric vehicle (EV) segment and muted demand overall, chief financial officer Walter Mertl said.

BMW had been able to grow 3.7 per cent in China in the first half, faster than the world’s top auto market as a whole, and expected this trend to continue, Mertl told Reuters at the IAA car show in Munich, his first interview since becoming finance chief in May.

“We are assuming, and we are seeing this at the moment, that we will sell more this year than last year,” Mertl said with regard to China. The price war was predominantly affecting the cheaper segments of the Chinese auto market, where BMW is not active.

China’s passenger vehicle sales fell for a second month in July, as discounts and government support measures failed to lure consumers amid a sputtering economy and a prolonged slump in the housing market. Carmakers will deliver about 40 per cent more EVs in 2023 to 9 million units, an industry association forecast.