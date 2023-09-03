BMW expects to sell more cars in China this year despite price war, CFO Mertl says
- Sales of BMW cars in China grew 3.7 per cent in the first six months of 2023, with price war having little impact on the high-end segment
- BMW’s vehicle sales fell by 4.8 per cent to about 2.4 million units in 2022; sales in China shrank by 6.4 per cent to 791,985
German luxury carmaker BMW expects to sell more cars in China this year despite a local price war in the electric vehicle (EV) segment and muted demand overall, chief financial officer Walter Mertl said.
BMW had been able to grow 3.7 per cent in China in the first half, faster than the world’s top auto market as a whole, and expected this trend to continue, Mertl told Reuters at the IAA car show in Munich, his first interview since becoming finance chief in May.
“We are assuming, and we are seeing this at the moment, that we will sell more this year than last year,” Mertl said with regard to China. The price war was predominantly affecting the cheaper segments of the Chinese auto market, where BMW is not active.
China’s passenger vehicle sales fell for a second month in July, as discounts and government support measures failed to lure consumers amid a sputtering economy and a prolonged slump in the housing market. Carmakers will deliver about 40 per cent more EVs in 2023 to 9 million units, an industry association forecast.
A price war initiated by Tesla late last year came to an end in May, unleashing a wave of demand from customers who had sat out the bargains bonanza in the hope that steeper discounts were on the way, benefitting top carmakers like BYD and Li Auto.
JPMorgan’s top banker predicts a resurgence of M&A deals in China’s EV market
Price cuts made by Tesla in early 2023 have spread to numerous brands in China, with General Motors and Volkswagen joining a fresh round of cuts in the summer.
BMW recently raised its 2023 outlook for group vehicle sales and said it expects solid growth, which is defined as anywhere between 5 per cent and 9.9 per cent. In 2022, BMW’s vehicle sales fell by 4.8 per cent to about 2.4 million units. In China, volume shrank by 6.4 per cent to 791,985.
Mertl said that the phase-out of grants to boost electric vehicles in Germany would cause a temporary drop in demand.
BMW, which on Saturday released details about its new platform called “Neue Klasse”, plans to raise the share of EVs in total vehicles sold to 15 per cent in 2023 and 20 per cent in 2024, from around 9 per cent last year.
Additional reporting by SCMP