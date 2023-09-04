Resort and hotel operators in China are expecting another windfall during the eight-day National Day holiday later this month as a boom in tourism overwhelms capacity, allowing the industry players to raise prices.

In some cases, the operators could inflate fees by as much as 10 times the average rates, some of them said, a welcome relief for the industry seeking to make up for lost income and opportunities in the past two years. China abandoned its zero-Covid policy late last year, giving the economy a burst of optimism.

China’s National Day holiday, known as the Golden Week peak season, runs from September 28 to October 6, freezing the local financial markets and bringing most economic activity to a standstill.

“A business boom during the National Day holiday is a certainty,” said Andrew Xu, co-president of Fosun Tourism Group, who is also the CEO of its resort business Club Med. Tourists will rush to reserve air tickets and hotel rooms in early September, and “room booking is already strong and prices will be raised,” he added.

“Businesses will be busier than during the Labour Day holiday [in May] because pent-up travel demand will be unleashed over the longer [National Day] holiday,” he said.