Aggregate transaction volumes in the primary and secondary markets in Beijing and Shanghai jumped by 100 per cent and 200 per cent, respectively, compared with the previous weekend, according to initial data from the Centaline China Research.

Beijing and Shanghai, the mainland’s two most developed metropolises, announced on Friday that more residents would qualify as “first-time” homebuyers, giving them access to cheaper mortgage loans and borrow with lower upfront payments.

But some analysts warned the buying binge could be short-lived as many potential buyers were sidelined, spooked by the bearish economic outlook.

CGS-CIMB Securities managing director Raymond Cheng said it was an encouraging response to the policy moves.

“We were surprised by the strong response post-policies, despite the challenging economy, which we think signals robust genuine housing demand in China,” he said in a research note on Monday. “In our view, the regulators appear decisive in helping the sector as both policies will be implemented immediately.”

Advertisement

Beijing and Shanghai residents, who do not own property in major cities became first-home buyers on Saturday as authorities looked past their previous credit records. In the past certain categories of people who had taken out a mortgage – even if fully repaid – were disqualified from being considered first-time homebuyers in major cities.

Illustration of Grand Gateway 66 project in Shanghai, developed by Hang Lung Properties. Photo: Hang Lung Properties

First-time home buyers are permitted to take mortgage loans by making a 35 per cent down payment, compared with the 70 per cent requirement for second-time buyers. They also enjoy a preferential mortgage rate which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the standard.

Shanghai and Beijing followed Guangzhou and Shenzhen, which have broadened the definition of first-time homebuyers to bolster the beleaguered property sector.

The Post has learned that new home sales in several residential projects in Beijing and Shanghai attracted solid demand on Saturday and Sunday.

In Beijing, One Sunac Opus raked in housing contract sales of 5.6 billion yuan (US$770 million) at the weekend after 169 of its 350 units found buyers.

Advertisement

In Shanghai, new flats at two residential complexes – China Construction Jiuhai Yuntian and DahuaSplendid Four Seasons – also saw strong demand with each project concluding dozens of deals, according to Thepaper.cn.

In the secondary market, some homeowners raised their asking prices following the policy easing, according to You Liangzhou, the owner of Baonuo, a property agency in Shanghai.

Advertisement

“Homeowners felt elated that the easing measures could lead to higher transaction values [for their units],” he added.

No data was available from Guangzhou and Shenzhen due to the strong typhoon over the weekend.

But a gloomy Chinese economic outlook will still overshadow the mainland’s property sector because most would-be homebuyers are now sitting out the present buying euphoria in the hope that a residential market downturn is on the way.

Advertisement

The easing measures, which will save mortgage borrowers as much as 300 billion yuan per year, may not be adequate to tackle the woes in the property market and reinvigorate growth, as other restrictions on home transactions and land supply still remain in place in the large cities, with a faltering growth outlook deterring potential homebuyers, according to Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings in Hong Kong.

“The impact could be small and short-lived,” he said. “Though these easing measures are very welcome, they are definitely not enough to turn things fully around. Beijing may have to introduce more aggressive property easing measures to deliver a real recovery.”