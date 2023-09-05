Swire Properties will shell out a total of 9.7 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) to bid for stakes in two state-owned companies in Shanghai that own two prime sites in the city’s Pudong New Area.

The company, one of Hong Kong’s oldest and largest builders of luxury homes and grade A offices, said in a statement on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Elegant Ocean was looking to take a 40 per cent stake in Shanghai Dongmao Real Estate for 6.6 billion yuan, while another fully-owned unit, United Hill, planned to acquire a similar stake in Shanghai Yaolong Investment for 3.1 billion yuan.

Swire said the transactions were subject to approval by shareholders of state-owned Lujiazui Development, which has a first right to acquire these stakes. Lujiazui Development currently holds 60 per cent stakes in each of the two companies.

“We are very pleased to have this opportunity to bid for two sites with such promising development potential,” Tim Blackburn, Swire Properties’ CEO, said in the statement. “We are steadily building up an exciting project pipeline in the Chinese mainland under our ambitious HK$100 billion [US$12.8 billion] investment plan, and we want to do more.