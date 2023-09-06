South China Morning Post
China stock market
Steelmakers were among the biggest losers, with their profits tumbling 71 per in the first six months. Photo: AFP
BusinessChina Business

Chinese listed companies’ profits slump as piecemeal stimulus fails to reignite flagging economy, dampens demand

  • Earnings fell 9.6 per cent in the second quarter, as the absence of any dramatic stimulus policies to kick-start the flagging economy led to lower demand
  • Property companies, raw-material and energy producers, and brokerages were the main drag on earnings, the brokerage said
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
The earnings of Chinese listed companies slumped in the second quarter, as the absence of any dramatic or effective stimulus policies to kick-start the flagging economy led to lower demand.

The 5,000-plus companies trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges posted an average 9.6 per cent year-on-year decline in profit for the three months ending in June, compared with a 1.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter, according to Haitong Securities.

Property companies, raw-material and energy producers, and brokerages were the main drag on earnings, the brokerage said. Still, Haitong and UBS Group predict that the worst for corporate earnings may now be in the rear-view mirror, as the effects of the government’s piecemeal growth-stabilising measures gradually feed into the economy.

Underwhelming corporate earnings can partly explain why China’s stocks have failed to sustain the momentum produced briefly when the securities regulator unveiled a slew of measures to restore confidence, including halving stamp duty and restricting stake reductions by major shareholders.

Global fund managers dumped a record US$12 billion of Chinese onshore stocks last month, signalling pessimism about an improvement in fundamentals.

The financial results highlighted “the adverse impact of weakened property activity, slower consumption momentum, and lower exports to the US and Europe on A-share earnings,” said Meng Lei, a strategist at UBS Group in Shanghai. “Non-bank financials posted lower earnings due to muted capital markets.”

However, he sees light at the end of the tunnel for company profits.

“The second half may mark an intra-year earnings trough, with y ear-on-year earnings growth likely to pick up on policy easing and a stabilised economy,” said Meng.

Cyclical industries registered the steepest profit drop among all sectors in the first half, according to data compiled by Haitong. Steelmakers’ profits tumbled 71 per in the first six months, while commodity producers saw their earnings decline deepen to 31 per cent from 20 per cent.

China’s recent slide into deflation has eroded companies’ profit margins. Producer prices fell 4.4 per cent in July, marking a streak of declines for 10 straight months. Consumer prices dropped 0.3 per cent that month, logging their first decline in more than two years.

While China’s economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, it fell a long way short of the consensus estimate of a 7.1 per cent increase.

The industries that saw their earnings improve in the second quarter were limited to consumer services, retail, airlines and motorway operators, which benefited from the removal of pandemic restrictions, according to Western Securities.

Haitong expects corporate earnings to rebound soon, citing historical data foreshadowing the end of a downward cycle for inventories that moves in tandem with the economy. Full-year earnings growth may recover to as much as 5 per cent, the brokerage said.

Everbright Securities pointed to China’s recent loosening of restrictions on home purchases in first-tier cities as the likely catalyst for an acceleration of earnings growth.

Meanwhile, producer prices are on the verge of reversing their deflationary trend, which may alleviate the pressure on profit margins, according to Zhang Yusheng, an analyst at the brokerage in Shanghai.

