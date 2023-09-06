Underwhelming corporate earnings can partly explain why China’s stocks have failed to sustain the momentum produced briefly when the securities regulator unveiled a slew of measures to restore confidence, including halving stamp duty and restricting stake reductions by major shareholders.

The 5,000-plus companies trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges posted an average 9.6 per cent year-on-year decline in profit for the three months ending in June, compared with a 1.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter, according to Haitong Securities.

The financial results highlighted “the adverse impact of weakened property activity, slower consumption momentum, and lower exports to the US and Europe on A-share earnings,” said Meng Lei, a strategist at UBS Group in Shanghai. “Non-bank financials posted lower earnings due to muted capital markets.”

However, he sees light at the end of the tunnel for company profits.

Cyclical industries registered the steepest profit drop among all sectors in the first half, according to data compiled by Haitong. Steelmakers’ profits tumbled 71 per in the first six months, while commodity producers saw their earnings decline deepen to 31 per cent from 20 per cent.

China’s recent slide into deflation has eroded companies’ profit margins. Producer prices fell 4.4 per cent in July, marking a streak of declines for 10 straight months. Consumer prices dropped 0.3 per cent that month, logging their first decline in more than two years.

While China’s economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, it fell a long way short of the consensus estimate of a 7.1 per cent increase.

The industries that saw their earnings improve in the second quarter were limited to consumer services, retail, airlines and motorway operators, which benefited from the removal of pandemic restrictions, according to Western Securities.

Haitong expects corporate earnings to rebound soon, citing historical data foreshadowing the end of a downward cycle for inventories that moves in tandem with the economy. Full-year earnings growth may recover to as much as 5 per cent, the brokerage said.

Everbright Securities pointed to China’s recent loosening of restrictions on home purchases in first-tier cities as the likely catalyst for an acceleration of earnings growth.

Meanwhile, producer prices are on the verge of reversing their deflationary trend, which may alleviate the pressure on profit margins, according to Zhang Yusheng, an analyst at the brokerage in Shanghai.