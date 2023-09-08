Chinese EV battery maker Eve joins hands with partners including Daimler Truck to set up a US$2.6 billion US plant
- Eve Energy to invest US$150 million in a joint venture with Daimler Truck, Electrified Power and Paccar, in a 21 gigawatt-hours US battery plant
- The US$2.64 billion plant, will use Eve’s technologies to develop and manufacture lithium-ion-phosphate batteries for commercial vehicles
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery producer Eve Energy has signed a deal with a clutch of foreign firms including Daimler Truck to build a factory in the US, the latest example of China’s growing prowess in manufacturing key components for EVs.
The Huizhou-based company, the mainland’s fourth-largest EV battery producer, said it would invest US$150 million for a 10 per cent stake in a joint venture with Daimler Truck, Electrified Power and Paccar, which will own and operate a 21 gigawatt-hours (GWh) battery plant. The three foreign investors will invest US$830 million and hold a 30 per cent stake of the venture each, according to a statement Eve filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Thursday.
“Products will be mainly used in electric commercial vehicles in the North American market,” it said. “The tie-up will bring benefits to all the relevant parties in lowering development and production costs.”
Eve installed a total of 8GWh batteries in electric cars in the first seven months of 2023, taking a 2.2 per cent share of the global market.
Chinese EV battery firms Eve Energy to build plant in Southeast Asia
Chinese battery manufacturers, numbering close to 50, have dominated the global market. Six of the world’s top 10 EV battery producers are Chinese companies with a combined 63 per cent share of the market.
InoBat announced last Friday that a signing of a preliminary agreement with Gotion, China’s fifth- and the world’s ninth-largest EV battery producer, had laid the groundwork for creating an EV battery value chain. The two companies plan to build a 40GWh plant in Europe.
Technically, 1GWh of batteries can be used to supply the needs of at least 13,000 electric vehicles.
Ford Motor announced a plan in February to jointly build a US$3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan with CATL. Unlike typical ventures Ford will own the plant outright and produce CATL’s low-cost lithium ferrous phosphate battery under licence.
“It will be a win-win for a top Chinese EV battery player to partner with foreign carmakers or peers to build plants outside the mainland,” said Davis Zhang, a senior executive at Suzhou Hazardtex, a supplier of specialised vehicle batteries. “Chinese firms’ technology is in high demand abroad while the Chinese players are facing overcapacity at home.”
Chinese battery manufacturers will be able to produce 4,800GWh of batteries by 2025, four times the national demand, according to a forecast by mainland online investment publication Gelonghui.