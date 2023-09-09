The plant, which will focus on lithium-ion battery cell, battery-pack production and energy storage systems, received state incentives valued at US$536 million.

Gotion’s new facility in Kankakee County will create 2,600 jobs and is the “most significant new manufacturing investment in Illinois in decades”, Governor J B Pritzker said in a statement on Friday.

“All that we see here are of enormous value to us: an enabling business environment, a supportive state government for the new energy industry and their highly efficient work,” Li Zhen, chairman of Gotion, said in the statement on Friday.

Gotion’s investment comes on top of a US$2.4 billion plant it plans for Big Rapids, Michigan. It also signals Chinese manufacturers are making inroads penetrating the US market despite the political rhetoric.

Gotion High-Tech Co will reuse an existing manufacturing site at Manteno, a village in Kankakee County in Illinois. Photo Shutterstock

Advertisement

Gotion will reuse an existing manufacturing site instead of building a new plant from scratch. The 150-acre (60.7-hectare) facility – located in the village of Manteno, which is south of Chicago – is expected to produce 10 gigawatt hours of lithium-ion battery packs and 40GWh of lithium-ion battery cells.

The Chinese battery giant will be eligible for US$213 million in tax benefits over 30 years, as part of Illinois’ funding package.