A woman walks past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in March 2023. Photo: Reuters
BusinessChina Business

Hong Kong stocks hit 2-week low as Alibaba tumbles 3.6% on ex-CEO’s surprise exit, China deflation concerns

  • Alibaba Group slides in biggest setback since August 18 after saying former chairman and CEO Zhang relinquished all his top posts in the e-commerce group
  • Reports over the weekend showed consumer prices in China remained weak in August, while producer prices deflated for an 11th month
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Hong Kong stocks fell to a two-week low, led by losses in Alibaba Group after former chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong surprisingly quit the e-commerce group amid a leadership transition.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.7 per cent from Thursday’s close to 17,896.16 at the noon break on Monday. Local financial markets were closed on Friday because of a bad weather warning. The Tech Index dropped 2 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent.

Alibaba Group dropped 3.6 per cent to HK$87.50 and Tencent slipped 0.3 per cent to HK$320.80 while JD.com fell 4 per cent to HK$123.40. Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 9.4 per cent to HK$80 after profit in the year to June 30 missed consensus estimates. Chinese developers Longfor Group tumbled 6.2 per cent to HK$16.34 and peer Chinese Overseas Land and Investment lost 4.2 per cent to HK$16.46.

Zhang departed from Alibaba’s board and management on Sunday, the company said in a filing on Monday, the day he was scheduled to step down as chairman and CEO and take over the running of its cloud intelligence unit. Eddie Wu, the new group CEO, will now oversee the cloud unit in acting capacity.

Zhang remains a partner in Alibaba Group, the owner of the South China Morning Post.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent last week, snapping a two-week advance, after another report showing China’s shrinking external trade data in August. Government reports over the weekend showed consumer prices climbed 0.1 per cent from a year earlier, reversing a 0.3 per cent contraction in July. Producer prices dropped 3 per cent, extending deflation for an 11th straight month.

“Given weak inflation, it’s still urgent and necessary to cut the interest rates going forward to boost demand and confidence,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle in Hong Kong. “Price gains in some of consumer products are not solid.”

While valuations are appealing and selling pressure has passed its peak, Beijing needs to address real risks in the economy and investors’ “absolutely reasonable” concerns about the growth outlook, CLSA said.

Two stocks debuted today. Hangzhou Heatwell Electric Heating Technology surged 88 per cent to 43.32 yuan in Shanghai, while auto-parts maker Wuhu Foresight Technology rose 91 per cent to 70.07 yuan in Shenzhen.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was little changed and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent.

