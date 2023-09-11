Alibaba Group dropped 3.6 per cent to HK$87.50 and Tencent slipped 0.3 per cent to HK$320.80 while JD.com fell 4 per cent to HK$123.40. Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 9.4 per cent to HK$80 after profit in the year to June 30 missed consensus estimates. Chinese developers Longfor Group tumbled 6.2 per cent to HK$16.34 and peer Chinese Overseas Land and Investment lost 4.2 per cent to HK$16.46.

Zhang remains a partner in Alibaba Group, the owner of the South China Morning Post.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent last week, snapping a two-week advance, after another report showing China’s shrinking external trade data in August. Government reports over the weekend showed consumer prices climbed 0.1 per cent from a year earlier, reversing a 0.3 per cent contraction in July. Producer prices dropped 3 per cent, extending deflation for an 11th straight month.

“Given weak inflation, it’s still urgent and necessary to cut the interest rates going forward to boost demand and confidence,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle in Hong Kong. “Price gains in some of consumer products are not solid.”

While valuations are appealing and selling pressure has passed its peak, Beijing needs to address real risks in the economy and investors’ “absolutely reasonable” concerns about the growth outlook, CLSA said.

Two stocks debuted today. Hangzhou Heatwell Electric Heating Technology surged 88 per cent to 43.32 yuan in Shanghai, while auto-parts maker Wuhu Foresight Technology rose 91 per cent to 70.07 yuan in Shenzhen.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was little changed and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent.