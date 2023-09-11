The idea that investment opportunities in China have met their demise is probably overhyped, said Jenny Johnson, president and chief executive officer at global investment management firm Franklin Templeton.

“There is a lot of pessimism built into the pricing,” she said at a session at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.

“You are talking about the second-largest economy,” she said. “You are talking about an economy that generates more engineers than any other any country in the world every year, and so from innovation I think there is going to be opportunities.”

Johnson, who led Franklin Templeton’s acquisition of Legg Mason in 2020, resulting in a combined organisation that now has $1.5 trillion in assets, sees desire in China to have more independence in energy and food security.

Jenny Johnson, president and chief executive officer at global investment management firm Franklin Templeton. Photo: Dickson Lee

“You’re probably not going to time it exactly right, it could bump a lot of for a while, but when it gets right it is going to be a rubber band back up,” she said.