Hong Kong stock market
An elderly looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng Index Constituents in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stocks slip for fifth day as Alibaba slides, Longfor suffers weak home sales amid China’s weak recovery signals

  • Longfor leads losses among developers as slump in contracted sales suggests no imminent rebound in China’s housing market
  • Sentiment on tech stocks weakens as Alibaba drops amid a management reshuffle while JD.com hits new low
Hong Kong stocks dropped for a fifth day, the longest losing streak in three weeks, as China’s weak economic recovery signals kept investors at bay. Innovent Biologics slumped after proposing a stock placement at a discount.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 per cent to 17,903.16 at 9.54am local time, adding to a 4 per cent decline over the past four trading days. The Tech Index declined 1.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 per cent.

Longfor Group fell 3.6 per cent to HK$16.16 after contracted sales in August slumped 41 per cent from a year earlier, signalling no imminent turnaround in China’s housing market. Peer China Overseas Land and Investment sank 3.5 per cent to HK$16.14.

Sentiment on tech stocks suffered again as Alibaba Group Holding extended a decline. Its shares dropped 1.9 per cent to HK$86.30 amid a management reshuffle at its cloud intelligence unit. Tencent lost 0.8 per cent to HK$321.40. JD.com slipped 1.1 per cent to HK$124.20.

Government reports later this week may show industrial production rose 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, versus 3.7 per cent growth in July, according to economists tracked by Bloomberg. Retail sales probably grew 3 per cent from 2.5 per cent for the same period. The small expected gains followed a surge in credit supply and new lending last month, while external trade shrank and deflationary pressure persisted.

Innovent Biologics, which produces drug candidates to treat cancer and other illnesses, slumped 7.4 per cent to HK$35.45. It hired Morgan Stanley to help sell 68 million new shares to outside investors at HK$34.92, or 8.8 per cent below its price on Monday.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.2 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 per cent.

