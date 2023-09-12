Hong Kong stocks dropped for a fifth day, the longest losing streak in three weeks, as China’s weak economic recovery signals kept investors at bay. Innovent Biologics slumped after proposing a stock placement at a discount.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 per cent to 17,903.16 at 9.54am local time, adding to a 4 per cent decline over the past four trading days. The Tech Index declined 1.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 per cent.

Longfor Group fell 3.6 per cent to HK$16.16 after contracted sales in August slumped 41 per cent from a year earlier, signalling no imminent turnaround in China’s housing market. Peer China Overseas Land and Investment sank 3.5 per cent to HK$16.14.

Sentiment on tech stocks suffered again as Alibaba Group Holding extended a decline. Its shares dropped 1.9 per cent to HK$86.30 amid a management reshuffle at its cloud intelligence unit. Tencent lost 0.8 per cent to HK$321.40. JD.com slipped 1.1 per cent to HK$124.20.