Hong Kong stocks slip for fifth day as Alibaba slides, Longfor suffers weak home sales amid China’s weak recovery signals
- Longfor leads losses among developers as slump in contracted sales suggests no imminent rebound in China’s housing market
- Sentiment on tech stocks weakens as Alibaba drops amid a management reshuffle while JD.com hits new low
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 per cent to 17,903.16 at 9.54am local time, adding to a 4 per cent decline over the past four trading days. The Tech Index declined 1.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 per cent.
Longfor Group fell 3.6 per cent to HK$16.16 after contracted sales in August slumped 41 per cent from a year earlier, signalling no imminent turnaround in China’s housing market. Peer China Overseas Land and Investment sank 3.5 per cent to HK$16.14.
Sentiment on tech stocks suffered again as Alibaba Group Holding extended a decline. Its shares dropped 1.9 per cent to HK$86.30 amid a management reshuffle at its cloud intelligence unit. Tencent lost 0.8 per cent to HK$321.40. JD.com slipped 1.1 per cent to HK$124.20.
Innovent Biologics, which produces drug candidates to treat cancer and other illnesses, slumped 7.4 per cent to HK$35.45. It hired Morgan Stanley to help sell 68 million new shares to outside investors at HK$34.92, or 8.8 per cent below its price on Monday.
Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.2 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 per cent.