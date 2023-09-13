Oil producer CNOOC added 0.5 per cent to HK$13.18 while coal producer China Shenhua climbed 1.3 per cent to HK$23.70. Developer Longfor Group advanced 1.5 per cent to HK$16.62 and peer China Overseas Land gained 0.6 per cent to HK$16.64.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 per cent to 18,002.90 at 11.13am local time after earlier rising by as much as 1 per cent. It had suffered a 4.3 per cent drop since September 4. The Tech Index fell 0.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.7 per cent.

“For stocks to outperform, it requires more signs of the improvement in the economy, such as whether the recovery in home sales will be sustainable or exceed expectations,” said An Qingliang, an analyst at Guorong Securities in Beijing. “The yuan’s weakness is also holding back stocks.”

The Chinese yuan weakened to its lowest level against the US dollar in 16 year in onshore trading, prompting the central bank to warn speculators about one-way bets against the yuan. The latest set of the economic data for August was mixed, with exports slumping and consumer prices rebounding from a decline.

Stocks in key regional markets weakened. Traders bet the Federal Reserve will pause at this month’s policy meeting. A government report later today may show US inflation accelerated at an annual pace of 3.6 per cent in August from 3.2 per cent in July, according to forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.8 per cent.