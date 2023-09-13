China’s efforts to head off a housing market crisis are giving property stocks and bonds a new lease of life, just as global fund managers are singling out the sector as potentially the biggest credit risk event to undermine global capital markets.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index, a gauge tracking 10 home builders, gained 0.1 per cent on Wednesday. The bounce added to a 5 per cent rally this month, clawing back some of the 13 per cent slump in August. Country Garden Holdings jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$1.10 while Agile Group surged 5.41 per cent to HK$1.17 and China Resources Land gained 0.9 per cent to HK$33.75.

An ICE BofA index tracking US$18.4 billion worth of Chinese junk-rated debt, mostly property bonds, has returned 3.9 per cent this month, as Country Garden took steps to avert its first-ever default.

A man takes a photo of some residential projects from an observation deck in Beijing on September 11. Photo: EPA-EFE

“The biggest factor for the rebound is the recent introduction of favourable policies,” said Kenny Ng, an equity strategist at Everbright Securities in Hong Kong. “The market envisions that there would be a chance of improvement in the property market, which brings support to stock prices.”

China is seeking to arrest a loss of confidence in the property market, after the “three red lines” policy introduced in August 2020 to clamp down on excessive debt helped trigger a bear market in local stocks. Besides state-driven measures to ease financing and down-payment rules, local governments in top-tier cities have widened the pool of “first-time” homebuyers to qualify them for cheaper home loans.