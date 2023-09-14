South China Morning Post
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai in October 2022. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks erase gain as BYD, Xpeng slide amid EU probe on China’s subsidies for EV makers

  • Slowing US core inflation underpins bets the Federal Reserve will pause on rate hike later this month
  • China condemns EU probe on EV subsidies as protectionism, given similar incentives by its member countries
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Hong Kong stocks fell as BYD led a slide in electric-vehicle makers on concerns about export outlook, after the EU started a probe into Chinese subsidies in the local market.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 17,962.99 at 11.07am local time after rising as much as 0.9 per cent. It dropped 4.4 per cent over the past six days. The Tech Index gained 0.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

BYD fell 1.3 per cent to HK$244.60 after the European Union started a probe into subsidies for EV makers for possible unfair competition, saying prices of Chinese EV are kept artificially low. Nio lost 2.1 per cent to HK$78.80 and Xpeng declined 1 per cent to HK$70.30.

Country Garden Services slumped 6.1 per cent to HK$9.23 and Li Ning retreated 4.6 per cent to HK$35.15. Alibaba Group dropped 0.4 per cent to HK$85.20 and Tencent fell 0.4 per cent to HK$319.

Elsewhere, headline US inflation quickened 3.7 per cent in August, the government said overnight, while core prices excluding food and energy costs rose 4.3 per cent from a year earlier, the smallest gain in almost two years.

China’s stimulus measures may have helped stabilise growth last month, according to economists forecasts before reports on Friday. Industrial production probably grew 3.9 per cent from a year ago, versus a 3.7 per cent increase in July. Retail sales likely rose 3 per cent versus 2.5 per cent.

Suzhou Centec Communications, a chip maker for communication networks, jumped 50 per cent to 63.87 yuan on the first day of trading in Shanghai.

Other major Asian markets advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent.

