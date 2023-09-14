Country Garden Services slumped 6.1 per cent to HK$9.23 and Li Ning retreated 4.6 per cent to HK$35.15. Alibaba Group dropped 0.4 per cent to HK$85.20 and Tencent fell 0.4 per cent to HK$319.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 17,962.99 at 11.07am local time after rising as much as 0.9 per cent. It dropped 4.4 per cent over the past six days. The Tech Index gained 0.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

Elsewhere, headline US inflation quickened 3.7 per cent in August, the government said overnight, while core prices excluding food and energy costs rose 4.3 per cent from a year earlier, the smallest gain in almost two years.

China’s stimulus measures may have helped stabilise growth last month, according to economists forecasts before reports on Friday. Industrial production probably grew 3.9 per cent from a year ago, versus a 3.7 per cent increase in July. Retail sales likely rose 3 per cent versus 2.5 per cent.

Suzhou Centec Communications, a chip maker for communication networks, jumped 50 per cent to 63.87 yuan on the first day of trading in Shanghai.

Other major Asian markets advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent.