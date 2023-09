Chinese state-backed media outlet Economic Daily has pushed back against foreign investors that have been dumping Chinese stocks at the fastest pace on record, cautioning domestic retail investors against copying their actions.

The business news publication, which is overseen by the Communist Party’s publicity department, on Thursday ran an article titled “Following northbound capital blindly is no good investment strategy”, referring to foreign investors that trade yuan shares through the northbound investment channel of the Stock Connect schemes that link markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen with Hong Kong. Actions by overseas investors should not be the sole factor determining investment decisions, as these foreign investors are by no means the most influential force in the onshore market and have very differentiated investment styles, it said.

“Historically, northbound capital is not necessarily smart money,” the publication said. “Northbound capital is also inevitably subject to irrational trades, as it is influenced by more factors than domestic funds, such as overseas monetary policies, the yuan’s exchange rate and global geopolitical conflicts.”