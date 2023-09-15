Aluminium producer China Hongqiao rallied 5.7 per cent to HK$8.33 and chip maker SMIC advanced 4.9 per cent to HK$20.80. Zijin Mining gained 4.4 per cent to HK$13.36 after gold futures rose to a record in Shanghai. Alibaba Group added 1.6 per cent to HK$87.25, and Tencent rose 0.2 per cent to HK$320.40.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.7 per cent to 18,346.12 at the noon break, poised for a 0.8 per cent advance for the week. The Tech Index gained 1.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent.

“The key economic data has improved steadily, and the foundation for the economic recovery is now more solid,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle in Hong Kong. “A meaningful pickup in home sales still needs time and [weak] external demand brings challenges to the export outlook.”

Overseas investors have bought almost 80 million yuan (US$11 million) of Chinese stocks on Friday, set to end three days of net selling, according to stock exchange data.

Advertisement

Two companies started trading on Friday. Zhejiang Sling Automobile Bearing jumped 49 per cent to 56.04 yuan in Shenzhen while oil-additive producer Xian Wonder Energy Chemical slipped 1.7 per cent to 8.78 yuan in Beijing.

Other major Asian markets rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi added 1.2 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.6 per cent.