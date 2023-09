Hong Kong stocks rose by the most in about two weeks after China’s central bank cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio for a second time this year to inject more liquidity into the system. Official reports showed the nation’s economic recovery strengthened.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.7 per cent to 18,346.12 at the noon break, poised for a 0.8 per cent advance for the week. The Tech Index gained 1.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent.

Aluminium producer China Hongqiao rallied 5.7 per cent to HK$8.33 and chip maker SMIC advanced 4.9 per cent to HK$20.80. Zijin Mining gained 4.4 per cent to HK$13.36 after gold futures rose to a record in Shanghai. Alibaba Group added 1.6 per cent to HK$87.25, and Tencent rose 0.2 per cent to HK$320.40.

The People’s Bank of China lowered the amount of the money commercial lenders must set aside as reserves by 25 basis points from Friday. The move added about 500 billion yuan (US$68.7 billion) of liquidity into the financial system.