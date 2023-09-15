CIIE: Beijing kicks off countdown by appointing business delegates for first import expo after zero-Covid policy exit
- Government-led delegations will play a major role in buying goods and services, CIIE Bureau official says
- Organiser says 3,000 exhibitors will display their latest products and services at this year’s event, but does not reveal a target deal size for the expo
China’s ministry of commerce has also asked 500 key companies to host business meetings with foreign exhibitors in the hope that huge purchase deals can be concluded at the expo, which runs from November 5 to 10 and will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre.
The CIIE Bureau said 3,000 exhibitors will display their latest products and services at this year’s event, covering a total area of more than 360,000 square metres.
The bureau, which started a 50-day countdown to this year’s event, however, did not reveal a target deal size for the expo. But officials with some of the exhibitors and corporate buyers said a big jump was expected in the number of participants and contract values in the absence of virus control measures.
“Food products, medical devices and new-generation cars are set to draw attention and buyers” despite the slowdown in China’s economy, said Chen Xiao, CEO of Shanghai Yacheng Culture, a marketing and branding company. “The import fair will provide a vivid snapshot of the Chinese economy, where consumers are chasing good health and smart mobility after Beijing exited its zero-Covid strategy.”
Most of the contracts signed at CIIE are preliminary deals that might not get finalised.
Dozens of delegations from local governments were set up last year to boost contract signings and purchase goods and services, but anecdotal evidence suggested that only a limited number of visitors were allowed inside the venue.