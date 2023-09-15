South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Electric & new energy vehicles
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A file photo of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai from last November. A total of 2,800 companies from 130 countries and regions took part in the event last year. Photo: Xinhua
BusinessChina Business

CIIE: Beijing kicks off countdown by appointing business delegates for first import expo after zero-Covid policy exit

  • Government-led delegations will play a major role in buying goods and services, CIIE Bureau official says
  • Organiser says 3,000 exhibitors will display their latest products and services at this year’s event, but does not reveal a target deal size for the expo
Electric & new energy vehicles
Daniel Ren
Daniel Renin Shanghai
Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has mobilised 39 business delegations to ensure the purchase of goods and services at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai in November, in its latest effort to maintain strong economic ties with foreign businesses and head off any chance of a decoupling with the West.
The organisers of CIIE, the world’s largest import trade fair, said on Friday they would invite “more buyers that are welcomed by the exhibitors” to spur transactions during the six-day event, which will be held without China’s strict anti-coronavirus pandemic curbs for the first time since 2019.

China’s ministry of commerce has also asked 500 key companies to host business meetings with foreign exhibitors in the hope that huge purchase deals can be concluded at the expo, which runs from November 5 to 10 and will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre.

“Government-led delegations will play a major role [in buying goods and services],” said Yang Bo, an official with the CIIE Bureau, which is part of the commerce ministry. “We will also partner with more companies in different industries to promote businesses.”
The expo, which was inaugurated in 2018 at the behest of Chinese President Xi Jinping, aims to spur purchases of imported goods and services by mainland Chinese companies as a way of showing Beijing’s willingness to further open up its markets.

The CIIE Bureau said 3,000 exhibitors will display their latest products and services at this year’s event, covering a total area of more than 360,000 square metres.

03:33

China and Australia hold high-level talks after 3-year break

China and Australia hold high-level talks after 3-year break

The bureau, which started a 50-day countdown to this year’s event, however, did not reveal a target deal size for the expo. But officials with some of the exhibitors and corporate buyers said a big jump was expected in the number of participants and contract values in the absence of virus control measures.

Advertisement

“Food products, medical devices and new-generation cars are set to draw attention and buyers” despite the slowdown in China’s economy, said Chen Xiao, CEO of Shanghai Yacheng Culture, a marketing and branding ­company. “The import fair will provide a vivid snapshot of the Chinese economy, where consumers are chasing good health and smart mobility after Beijing exited its zero-Covid strategy.”

Most of the contracts signed at CIIE are preliminary deals that might not get finalised.

01:45

The first China International Import Expo opens

The first China International Import Expo opens
Beijing’s zero-Covid policy was a barrier to visits by foreign traders between 2020 and 2022, with deal values at CIIE declining for the first time in four years in 2021. Chinese companies bought US$70.7 billion worth of goods that year, down 2.6 per cent from 2020.
Last year, Chinese companies agreed to buy goods and services worth US$73.5 billion from foreign exhibitors, an increase of 4 per cent from 2021.
A total of 2,800 companies from 130 countries and regions, ranging from Tesla and Siemens to Nike and Johnson & Johnson, took part in the expo last year, covering an area of more than 300,000 square metres.
Advertisement

Dozens of delegations from local governments were set up last year to boost contract signings and purchase goods and services, but anecdotal evidence suggested that only a limited number of visitors were allowed inside the venue.

Advertisement
Post