Gotion High-tech , China’s fourth-largest electric vehicle (EV) battery producer, said it has received “a large number of orders” as it started operations at its first overseas plant, putting it on course to achieve its global ambitions.

The factory in Gottingen, in central Germany, is expected to reach a production capacity of 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by mid-2024 and 20GWh eventually when the facilities are fully operational, expected to take place in four phases over a period of time, the company said without specifying a time frame.

Gotion, which has a 2.1 per cent share of the global market, said the commissioning and operation of the battery production line show that it has achieved localised production and supply in Europe.

“Gotion has officially embarked on the path of ‘Made in Germany’,” the Hefei, Anhui-based company said in the statement on Sunday evening. “The factory has received a large number of orders from Europe. It is expected that it can supply products for European customers from October.”

The inauguration of Gotion’s Germany plant adds to evidence that Chinese EV battery producers continue to dominate the global market because of their manufacturing prowess and control over the complete supply chain. However, geopolitical tensions and protectionist measures are proving to be hurdles in the Chinese EV industry’s internationalisation drive.