“They [the management] are actually converting locked-up shares into ones that can trade freely and increasing the stock supply,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. “This is very unfavourable to the market environment. The regulator will plug this loophole at the end of the day.”

The official response has done little to quell anger about the regulatory loopholes publicly traded companies leverage to bypass rules. In the case of Golden Empire, investors are unhappy that the senior executives, whose shares are subjected to a 12-month lock-up period, found an alternative way to sell their stakes in the IPO that rose sharply on debut.

Shandong Golden Empire Precision Machinery Technology, which started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on September 1, drew the ire of investors and academics after short sellers borrowed 4.7 million shares from senior management and key employees on the day of debut. The shorted stocks, which accounted for a stake of nearly 8 per cent in the company, were estimated to be worth 227 million yuan, according to data from the Shanghai exchange and China Securities Finance.

A little-known Chinese car-accessories manufacturer has stirred controversy after it came to light that some senior executives of the newly listed company had extended more than 200 million yuan (US$27.4 million) of shares to short sellers, prompting a clarification from regulators.

Golden Empire declined to comment on the Post’s queries.

The 4.7 million shares were loaned in seven batches for an average of 27 days, requiring the short sellers to pay an annual interest rate ranging from 21.6 per cent to 28.1 per cent to lenders, according to China Securities Finance, which arranged the deal. Short sellers profit from selling the borrowed shares and then buying them back at lower prices.

The development comes within weeks of the CSRC’s move in late August to restrict stake reductions by listed companies to shore up the nation’s flagging stock markets by preventing a glut of share supply. Shareholders of companies whose stock prices trade below the net asset values or breach IPO prices have been barred from selling their shares on the secondary market.

Golden Empire loaned the 4.7 million shares to 124 short sellers, of which 89 were hedge fund managers and the rest individual investors, through 13 brokerages, according to the CSRC. The regulator said its findings showed that none of the parties had circumvented the rules using alternative means to help the company’s management reduce its stake or collaborated to transfer the gains.

“The CSRC will have strict oversight of securities lending by strategic investors,” the statement said. “If found [guilty of alternative stake divestment or benefit transfers], severe punishment will be administered.”

Shares of Golden Empire surged by the 10 per cent daily cap to 44.45 yuan on Wednesday, paring the loss to 7.9 per cent since its debut. On the first day of trading, the stock surged 21 per cent from the offer price.

The east Shandong province-based company raised 1.19 billion yuan from the sale of 54.8 million shares at 21.77 yuan each, with plans to use the proceeds to upgrade its smart manufacturing projects, build a marketing network and replenish working capital.

Profit for the first nine months probably increased by as much as 34 per cent from a year earlier to 138 million yuan, accelerating from a 24 per cent increase in the first half, according to its listing prospectus.