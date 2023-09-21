Guangzhou relaxes home purchase restrictions, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen may follow as China steps up property easing
- Guangzhou Municipality will now allow residents to buy two units in four more districts, namely Huangpu, Panyu, Huadu and parts of Baiyun
- Homeowners are now also exempt from value-added tax on lived-in home sales with two years of ownership versus five years of ownership required in the past
Guangzhou has relaxed home purchase restrictions, becoming the first among tier-one cities to take such a step, and analysts expect Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen to follow suit to prop up the sluggish home market.
The city will allow residents to buy two units in four more districts, namely Huangpu, Panyu, Huadu and parts of Baiyun, a notice issued by the municipal government of Guangzhou late on Wednesday showed.
Non-local residents are also allowed to buy a home in the core districts of Guangzhou with only two years of social insurance or personal income tax contribution record, compared with the earlier requirement of five years.
Previously, local residents were allowed to buy a maximum of two homes only in Zengcheng and Conghua districts and in some parts of Baiyun district, while non-locals could buy just one property.
Given the non-local population, which accounts for 45 per cent of Guangzhou’s population, the relaxation will stimulate more housing demand, said Raymond Cheng, managing director of CGS-CIMB Securities.
While similar easing measures were unveiled earlier in tier-two cities like Nanjing and Wuhan, Guangzhou became the first tier-one city to relax home purchase restrictions for the noncore districts and for non-local households.
China’s housing authorities vow support as property crisis deepens
“We expect other tier-1 cities to follow if their property sales worsen further,” said Cheng.
However, China’s lacklustre August home price data, which showed that new home prices fell at a faster pace than in July, dealt a setback to analysts’ outlook for China’s property market. They now expect more stimulus measures to emerge.
The relaxation is unsurprising as Guangzhou has the highest inventory level among tier-1 cities and its sales recovery has been modest post the nationwide policy easing, according to HSBC.
The aggregate impact can be “significant” and should facilitate “a meaningful pick up” in transaction volume in Guangzhou, HSBC said in a research note on Thursday, adding that it expects other tier-one cities to follow.
While authorities have been stepping up the pace of the roll-out of easing measures in the property market, the latest change was taken to mean the government will “change the always tight home purchase restriction measures in tier-one cities since they were implemented in 2017”, said Yan Yuejin, director of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institute.
“We expect Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to take similar steps,” said Yan, echoing the view of HSBC and Cheng of CGS-CIMB Securities.
Homeowners are now also exempt from value-added tax on lived-in home sales with two years of ownership, versus five years of ownership required in the past, according to the notice by Guangzhou government.
This move lowers the cost of selling secondary homes, which will further lift sentiment in the local secondary home market and boost demand for new homes, Yan said.