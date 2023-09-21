Cai’s 274 million yuan (US$37.5 million) Fengying bon fund has returned 2.4 per cent over the past year, beating 70 per cent of peers, according to the data by fund tracker Howbuy.

The yield on the 10-year sovereign debt has risen by 9.3 basis points this month, putting it on track for the biggest increase since a jump of 27.6 basis points in November spurred by the reopening of the economy after Covid-19. Bond yields move inversely to the price of the bond.

The yield on the 10-year bond fell by 0.8 basis points to 2.672 per cent on Thursday. It had fallen to a two-year low of 2.538 per cent in August as traders sought safe haven assets amid concerns that a post-Covid recovery would fizzle out.

So far, the tumult in bonds has not spurred a rotation into stocks or boosted risk appetite.

The CSI 300 Index of yuan-traded stocks dropped 0.9 per cent to its lowest level this year on Thursday, while the ChiNext gauge of smaller companies slid 1 per cent to a level not seen since April 2020. That came even after Guangzhou announced on Wednesday that it would remove home-purchase restrictions in some of its districts, becoming the first of China’s tier-one cities to do so.

“China’s property market is facing a multi-year downturn despite the recent easing measures,” said CreditSights in a report on Tuesday. “The property easing measures are to manage the tail risk in the Chinese economy rather than to support property speculation or prevent property bond defaults.”

The exodus of overseas capital continues. Foreign investors have sold 27.4 billion yuan of Chinese onshore stocks via the exchange link with Hong Kong this month, extending a record 90 billion yuan of outflows in August, the data by Hong Kong exchange shows.

Global fund managers also dumped a combined US$5.1 billion of Chinese debt last month, according to the Institute of International Finance.

August’s better-than-forecast data on industrial production and retail sales have also done little to persuade investors. It is too early to jump to the conclusion that the economy has bottomed out, as the marginal improvement was mainly a result of higher energy prices and a one-off release of pent-up travel demand during the summer holiday, according to Nomura Holdings.

Bonds will probably resume their bull run soon as commercial banks ramp up purchases of debt to preserve margins being eroded by lower mortgage rates, according to Great Wall Securities. China’s pursuit of high-quality and sustainable growth means that capital costs will remain low in the long run to support the transition, the brokerage said.

“The pullback in bonds is temporary and the long-term trend is a bull market,” said Li Xianglong, an analyst at Great Wall Securities. “It looks likely that the economy hast bottomed, but it still remains to be seen if the data will continue to improve.”