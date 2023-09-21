South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bonds
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
The yield on the 10-year sovereign debt has risen by 9.8 basis points this month, putting it on track for the biggest increase since November. Photo: Bloomberg
BusinessChina Business

Biggest sell-off of Chinese bonds since reopening provides no relief to investors betting on turnaround in growth

  • The sell-off was triggered by initial excitement over a slew of government measures aimed at boosting growth
  • But it does not signal investors’ confidence in a long-term economic recovery, market participants say
Bonds
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Why you can trust SCMP

China’s government bonds are undergoing their biggest rout since the scrapping of Covid-19 restrictions.

Normally that might be a sign that investors are optimistic about an improvement in the economy, as they sell their bonds and reallocate money to riskier asset such as stocks and commodities. But not this time, according to analysts and market participants.
“The economy is still facing downside pressure,” said Cai Ruolin, deputy head of fixed-income at HSBC Jintrust Fund Management in Shanghai. “The factors that have triggered the bout of corrections in bonds are fading. There’s a low chance that the bond market will be in for a massive pullback.”

Cai’s 274 million yuan (US$37.5 million) Fengying bon fund has returned 2.4 per cent over the past year, beating 70 per cent of peers, according to the data by fund tracker Howbuy.

Initial excitement over a slew of government measures aimed at boosting growth triggered the sell-off in bonds.

The yield on the 10-year sovereign debt has risen by 9.3 basis points this month, putting it on track for the biggest increase since a jump of 27.6 basis points in November spurred by the reopening of the economy after Covid-19. Bond yields move inversely to the price of the bond.

Advertisement

The yield on the 10-year bond fell by 0.8 basis points to 2.672 per cent on Thursday. It had fallen to a two-year low of 2.538 per cent in August as traders sought safe haven assets amid concerns that a post-Covid recovery would fizzle out.

So far, the tumult in bonds has not spurred a rotation into stocks or boosted risk appetite.

The CSI 300 Index of yuan-traded stocks dropped 0.9 per cent to its lowest level this year on Thursday, while the ChiNext gauge of smaller companies slid 1 per cent to a level not seen since April 2020. That came even after Guangzhou announced on Wednesday that it would remove home-purchase restrictions in some of its districts, becoming the first of China’s tier-one cities to do so.

“China’s property market is facing a multi-year downturn despite the recent easing measures,” said CreditSights in a report on Tuesday. “The property easing measures are to manage the tail risk in the Chinese economy rather than to support property speculation or prevent property bond defaults.”
Advertisement

The exodus of overseas capital continues. Foreign investors have sold 27.4 billion yuan of Chinese onshore stocks via the exchange link with Hong Kong this month, extending a record 90 billion yuan of outflows in August, the data by Hong Kong exchange shows.

Global fund managers also dumped a combined US$5.1 billion of Chinese debt last month, according to the Institute of International Finance.

Advertisement

August’s better-than-forecast data on industrial production and retail sales have also done little to persuade investors. It is too early to jump to the conclusion that the economy has bottomed out, as the marginal improvement was mainly a result of higher energy prices and a one-off release of pent-up travel demand during the summer holiday, according to Nomura Holdings.

Bonds will probably resume their bull run soon as commercial banks ramp up purchases of debt to preserve margins being eroded by lower mortgage rates, according to Great Wall Securities. China’s pursuit of high-quality and sustainable growth means that capital costs will remain low in the long run to support the transition, the brokerage said.

“The pullback in bonds is temporary and the long-term trend is a bull market,” said Li Xianglong, an analyst at Great Wall Securities. “It looks likely that the economy hast bottomed, but it still remains to be seen if the data will continue to improve.”

Advertisement
Post