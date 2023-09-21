The fully functional Android-based phone is priced from 6,499 yuan (US$890) to 7,499 yuan and is compatible with all eight of Nio’s vehicle models. It is made by Hunan-based Lens Technology, a supplier of smartphone lenses that boasts Apple as a customer.

The world’s first production smartphone designed specifically for use with a car, the device offers more than 30 car-specific features, such as initiating self-parking mode, unlocking the car with a button press even if the smartphone is powered off, and transitioning a video call from the phone to the car’s screen and speakers, the company said.

“The Nio phone’s connectivity with smart EVs will make the vehicles safer, more entertaining and helpful in play and work,” said Cao Hua, a ­partner at Shanghai-based ­private equity firm Unity Asset Manage­ment, which invests in vehicle supply-chain firms. “The birth of the Nio smartphone will open a floodgate for more car-specific phones amid increasing use of digital technologies in the automotive industry.”

Polestar, the EV brand of Geely Automobile Holdings -owned Volvo Cars, said early this month that it plans to launch its own smartphone in mainland China in December, in tandem with deliveries of its new Polestar 4 sport-utility vehicles.

Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi is well on its way to building and delivering its first smart EV early next year, after it received a production licence from China’s top economic planning agency last month.

Increasingly, an EV’s appeal in China is defined by how smart it is, not how far it can go or how cheap it is, as range increases and falling prices, due to lower production costs and competition, have gradually overcome those basic consumer concerns.

“Young people in China no longer treat EVs as just vehicles, they want them to [function like] smartphones,” said Cao, whose funds also count AI and vehicle robots among their investments.

A view of Nio’s smartphones, introduced in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Daniel Ren

Intelligence is measured by the vehicle’s digital bells and whistles , manifested in features such as voice-activated controls, facial recognition, over-the-air software upgrades, phone-linked features and self parking.

Nio has yet to make a profit since its establishment in 2014, but it is part of a trio of carmakers, along with Guangzhou-based Xpeng and Beijing- ­head­quartered Li Auto , viewed as China’s best response to Tesla

It is also gearing up to launch a much-anticipated solid-state battery , first announced in January 2021, that it claims can provide the world’s longest driving range. The battery can power all Nio models, and an ET7 luxury sedan fitted with a 150-kilowatt-hour version of the battery can go as far as 1,100 kilometres on a single charge, Nio said.