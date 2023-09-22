JD.com’s 10 billion-yuan (US$1.37 billion) subsidy programme aimed at fending off industry rivals has done little to lift investor sentiment and boost business prospects as its shares hit an all-time low this week.

The effectiveness of the programme, which was targeted at boosting both JD.com’s self-operated online shops and storefronts set up by third parties on its platform, was questioned by analysts at a time when investor sentiment towards the sector has soured.

“Investors still need to pay attention to the subsequent impact of the billion-yuan subsidy and the low-price strategy on the profit margin of JD.com’s retail segment,” Yu Botao, an analyst at CSC Financial.

Shares of the Chinese e-commerce platform fell to HK$116.70 on Thursday in Hong Kong, a level not seen since it began trading in the city in June 2020. The sell-off has erased 47 per cent of its market value, or HK$280 billion (US$35.8 billion), this year. Its American depositary receipt traded near a four-year low of US$29.81 on the Nasdaq after slumping by 47 per cent year-to-date.

Signage at the JD.com Inc. Smart City Park in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Bloomberg

Its shares have underperformed those of rivals Alibaba Group Holding, which have dropped about 4 per cent in Hong Kong, and PDD Holdings, which have risen 13 per cent in the US.