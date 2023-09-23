“Hong Kong and the HKEX are able to make our contributions to the country’s carbon neutrality push in financing green tech firms, connecting domestic [companies], overseas firms and funds to participate in low-carbon transition, as well as spurring green tech innovations and sustainable development,” she said.

Cha’s remarks underscore efforts proposed by Beijing to fully engage with Hong Kong, which plays a major role in offshore yuan trading, settlements and creating a risk management ecosystem, to allocate financial resources and help in the country’s economic growth.

Advertisement

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is estimated to need more than US$20 trillion in investments over the next 15 years to deliver on its sustainability goals, according to Cha.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 2020 pledged at the United Nations General Assembly that the country would reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

Financing demand for green projects in China , however, is expected to top 300 trillion yuan (US$41 trillion) from 2021 to 2050, as mainland authorities push ahead with those ambitious climate goals, according to a forecast by Beijing-based Institution of Finance and Sustainability in late 2022.

Under the exchange’s new framework, ­making environmental, social and corporate governance disclosures will be ­mandatory, as opposed to the current “comply or explain” process.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences professor Zhang Xiaojing suggested at the Bund Summit on Saturday that senior Beijing authorities step aside from deliberations about technological innovations in various fields and allow market forces to support tech businesses.

“We must give market forces a full play in pricing financial risks and allocating financial resources,” Zhang said. “Government departments are supposed to relinquish their role in guaranteeing investment safety.”