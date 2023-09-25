Evergrande’s shares plunged as much as 24 per cent before falling 18 per cent to HK$0.45 as of 10.20am local time on Monday.

“The group is unable to meet the qualifications for the issuance of new notes under the present circumstances,” chairman and founder Hui Ka-yan said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Sunday. The administrative measures were related to sale and listing of securities by local companies in offshore markets.

The developer said it has failed to meet the administrative measures imposed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the National Development and Reform Commission for the issuance of new notes in its workout plan, citing an “investigation” involving its key onshore unit Hengda Real Estate Group.

Hengda was being investigated by securities regulators for suspected violation of information disclosure, Evergrande said in a filing on August 16. The unit also faced mounting lawsuits from creditors over 12.6 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion) of debt and other cases to freeze its assets, another filing showed.

“If Evergrande cannot issue debt, it can drag the restructuring progress and can harm investors’ confidence significantly,” said Gary Ng, a senior economist in Hong Kong at Natixis, a French investment bank. “I do not think creditors’ hope is fully gone, but it will not be a plain sailing journey.”

Evergrande chairman and founder Hui Ka-yan seen during a media briefing in March 2017 in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters

Under its workout proposal, Evergrande offered new long-term bonds, convertible debt and stakes in its property management and car-making units to appease creditors. It had aimed to lock creditors into full agreement by October 1 and make the terms effective by December 15.

Advertisement

Evergrande first hired financial and legal advisers to reorganise its 2.4 trillion yuan of liabilities in September 2021, after Beijing introduced its “three red lines” policy in August 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry has struggled to recover from the crippling measures to cut excessive leverage among the nation’s weakest developers.

This represents a succession of setbacks for offshore creditors, after the flagship entity of the fallen billionaire surprisingly scrapped six creditor meetings scheduled for this week, citing weaker-than-expected sales and the need to reassess the restructuring terms.

While Evergrande did not provide the latest sales figures, recent updates from other indebted peers suggest China’s housing market continues to falter this quarter. Sales at Country Garden Holdings and Sunac China Holdings have fallen since June, their filings showed, despite state-driven measures to spur home purchases.

“It is quite worrying,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities. “If Evergrande is unable to comply in the coming days, it’s quite serious and will dampen sentiment on the property market.”