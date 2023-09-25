China Evergrande suffers new blow after failing to meet rules on offshore bond sales, hobbling years of efforts to restructure US$20 billion of defaulted debt
- Troubled developer did not meet requirements to sell new offshore debt, saying its onshore unit Hengda is being investigated by authorities
- The firm earlier cancelled creditor meetings scheduled for this week, citing weak home sales and the need to reassess restructuring terms
The developer said it has failed to meet the administrative measures imposed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the National Development and Reform Commission for the issuance of new notes in its workout plan, citing an “investigation” involving its key onshore unit Hengda Real Estate Group.
“The group is unable to meet the qualifications for the issuance of new notes under the present circumstances,” chairman and founder Hui Ka-yan said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Sunday. The administrative measures were related to sale and listing of securities by local companies in offshore markets.
Evergrande’s shares plunged as much as 24 per cent before falling 18 per cent to HK$0.45 as of 10.20am local time on Monday.
Hengda was being investigated by securities regulators for suspected violation of information disclosure, Evergrande said in a filing on August 16. The unit also faced mounting lawsuits from creditors over 12.6 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion) of debt and other cases to freeze its assets, another filing showed.
How Hui Ka-yan plans to rescue Evergrande from China’s corporate graveyard
“If Evergrande cannot issue debt, it can drag the restructuring progress and can harm investors’ confidence significantly,” said Gary Ng, a senior economist in Hong Kong at Natixis, a French investment bank. “I do not think creditors’ hope is fully gone, but it will not be a plain sailing journey.”
Under its workout proposal, Evergrande offered new long-term bonds, convertible debt and stakes in its property management and car-making units to appease creditors. It had aimed to lock creditors into full agreement by October 1 and make the terms effective by December 15.
China Evergrande halts creditor meetings in risk to US$20 billion debt workout
This represents a succession of setbacks for offshore creditors, after the flagship entity of the fallen billionaire surprisingly scrapped six creditor meetings scheduled for this week, citing weaker-than-expected sales and the need to reassess the restructuring terms.
“It is quite worrying,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities. “If Evergrande is unable to comply in the coming days, it’s quite serious and will dampen sentiment on the property market.”