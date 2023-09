The debt crisis at China Evergrande Group deepened after the nation’s capital-market regulators delivered a blow to its two years of efforts to stave off bankruptcy by preventing the developer from issuing new debt to repay some US$20 billion to offshore creditors.

The developer said it has failed to meet the administrative measures imposed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the National Development and Reform Commission for the issuance of new notes in its workout plan, citing an “investigation” involving its key onshore unit Hengda Real Estate Group.

“The group is unable to meet the qualifications for the issuance of new notes under the present circumstances,” chairman and founder Hui Ka-yan said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Sunday. The administrative measures were related to sale and listing of securities by local companies in offshore markets.

Evergrande’s shares plunged as much as 24 per cent before falling 18 per cent to HK$0.45 as of 10.20am local time on Monday.