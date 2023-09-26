Hong Kong stocks plumb to 10 month lows as US Treasury yields rise with an intensifying China Evergrande crisis adding to the gloom
- Troubled property developer China Evergrande slides further after its unit Hengda Real Estate defaulted on a 4 billion yuan ($547 million) principal and interest payment
- The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to a 16-year high of 4.56 per cent during Asian trading hours on Tuesday and the US dollar index struck its highest since November
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 per cent to 17,614.48 as of 9.51am local time, heading for the lowest close since November 28. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent.
Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning lost 4.1 per cent to HK$32.40 and electric-vehicle manufacturer BYD shed 2.1 per cent to HK$242.60. Tencent Holdings dropped 1 per cent to HK$301.40 and e-commerce platform JD.com retreated 1.7 per cent to HK$117, poised to close at a record low for a second day.
Troubled property developer China Evergrande sank 5.8 per cent to HK$0.405 after its subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group defaulted on a 4 billion yuan ($547 million) principal and interest payment due Monday, extending its 22 per cent slump a day earlier.
Rising capital costs also hurt sentiment. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury increased by 2.5 basis points to a 16-year high of 4.56 per cent during Asian trading hours on Tuesday and the US dollar index rose to its highest level since November.
Two companies made their trading debuts on Tuesday. Tuhu Car, which provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, was unchanged from its offer price at HK$28 in Hong Kong and rubber products maker Jiangsu Keqiang New Material dropped 0.6 per cent to 6.24 yuan in Beijing.
Other major Asian markets were weaker. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 1.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4 per cent.