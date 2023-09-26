Hong Kong stocks slid to a 10-month low pressured by a rising US dollar and higher US Treasury yields with the already fragile investor sentiment further dented by news that an onshore unit of the debt stricken China Evergrande Group had missed a bond payment.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 per cent to 17,614.48 as of 9.51am local time, heading for the lowest close since November 28. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent.

Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning lost 4.1 per cent to HK$32.40 and electric-vehicle manufacturer BYD shed 2.1 per cent to HK$242.60. Tencent Holdings dropped 1 per cent to HK$301.40 and e-commerce platform JD.com retreated 1.7 per cent to HK$117, poised to close at a record low for a second day.

Troubled property developer China Evergrande sank 5.8 per cent to HK$0.405 after its subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group defaulted on a 4 billion yuan ($547 million) principal and interest payment due Monday, extending its 22 per cent slump a day earlier.

Rising capital costs also hurt sentiment. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury increased by 2.5 basis points to a 16-year high of 4.56 per cent during Asian trading hours on Tuesday and the US dollar index rose to its highest level since November.