Five Chinese information and communication technology (ICT) giants – Alibaba, Baidu, China Mobile, Tencent and Xiaomi – could eliminate 2.5 times Hong Kong’s annual greenhouse gas emissions if they achieve net zero emissions, according to a study.

There are tremendous opportunities to decarbonise the internet sector, which China considers crucial to drive economic growth, while delivering its 2060 net-zero commitment, analysts at the think tank China Water Risk said in a report focused on these five Hong Kong-listed firms. Billions of dollars of green finance can be tapped to help with this transition, they added.

The combined scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions from the five companies amounted to 87 million tonnes in financial year 2021-22, 2.5 times Hong Kong’s annual emission of 34.7 million tonnes in 2021, according to the non-profit organisation. Scope 1 covers emissions from sources owned or controlled by a company, while scope 2 and 3 are indirect emissions from purchased energy and those attributable to a company’s supply chain.

“If all the five Hong Kong-listed ICT companies fully commit to net zero, we can decarbonise over a fifth of the Hang Seng Index,” said Dharisha Mirando, CWR’s finance lead and co-author of the report. “Now that’s something the exchange and Hong Kong’s financial industry should throw their weight behind.”

Emissions from Alibaba, Baidu, China Mobile, Tencent and Xiaomi, all of which are listed in Hong Kong, amounted to 87 million tonnes in financial year 2021-22. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

The five companies account for nearly 25 per cent of the Hang Seng Index’s weighting, 36 per cent of its market cap and 28 per cent of the overall revenue of all listed Chinese ICT companies on the exchange, according to the report.