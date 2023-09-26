Thai supermarket chain Big C delays dual Hong Kong and Bangkok listing until 2024, when ‘economic activities will be better’, CEO says
- Latest acquisition in Hong Kong will pave the way for cooperation with leading companies in the city and mainland China, CEO says during inauguration of Big C flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui district
- Big C operates about 2,000 stores in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Hong Kong is its first foray outside Southeast Asia
Big C Retail Corp, the supermarket chain operator owned by one of the richest families in Thailand, has delayed its plan to list in both its homeland and Hong Kong until next year, in anticipation of finding a better economic environment in 2024.
Big C operates about 2,000 stores under the Big C Supercenter, Big C Market, Big C Foodplace and Mini Big C brands in its home market of Thailand, as well as in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Hong Kong is Big C’s first foray outside Southeast Asia, and it is taking on retailers such as Wellcome and ParknShop. The retailer is part of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s business empire, which includes Thai Beverage, the country’s largest brewer and maker of Chang beer. Aswin is Charoen’s youngest son-in-law.
“Before establishing our presence here in Hong Kong, we had e-commerce shops where people from China could order products directly from Thailand,” Aswin said on Tuesday. “We hope to link up further with China through Hong Kong.
“Our latest acquisition in Hong Kong will pave the way for future opportunities to cooperate with other leading companies here and also in mainland China.”
The company said it plans to invest more than HK$200 million (US$25.6 million) in Hong Kong and expected sales worth HK$1 billion within the next three years.
The Hong Kong government recently called upon retailers and shopping centres to extend opening hours to revive the city’s lacklustre night economy, and Aswin said that Big C was looking forward to working closely with the authorities and to supporting their policies.
“In Thailand, we extend our stores’ opening hours until 3am,” he said. “So here, if there’s an opportunity for us to extend the operating hours, we definitely have the model.”