Big C Retail Corp, the supermarket chain operator owned by one of the richest families in Thailand, has delayed its plan to list in both its homeland and Hong Kong until next year, in anticipation of finding a better economic environment in 2024.

“This year, things are winding up and we have very high hopes for next year’s Thai economy, with the new administration ,” Aswin Techajareonvikul, Big C Retail’s CEO and president, said at the opening ceremony of a Big C Supercenter flagship store in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district on Tuesday. “Next year’s economic activities will be better than this year.”

Big C operates about 2,000 stores under the Big C Supercenter, Big C Market, Big C Foodplace and Mini Big C brands in its home market of Thailand, as well as in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Hong Kong is Big C’s first foray outside Southeast Asia, and it is taking on retailers such as Wellcome and ParknShop. The retailer is part of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s business empire, which includes Thai Beverage, the country’s largest brewer and maker of Chang beer. Aswin is Charoen’s youngest son-in-law.